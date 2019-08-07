WWE Smackdown Live Results 8/6/19

08.06.19 2 hours ago

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for August 6, 2019. The go-home show before SummerSlam featured Dolph Ziggler as Goldberg, Shane McMahon kicking Kevin Owens in the face and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— Charlotte Flair opened up Smackdown by cutting a promo on Trish Stratus. Flair tried to play a promo package of her own highlights when a video rolled on Stratus’s career. Stratus came out to confront Flair, slapping her in the face after Flair said she’d make Stratus bow to the queen. Flair laughed and left the ring.

