WWE Smackdown Live Results 6/5/18

WWE Smackdown Live

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for June 5, 2018. The show featured Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch, as well as a contract signing for the WWE Championship Last Man Standing match at Money in the Bank. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

– Carmella promised to “unmask” Asuka by showing footage of her losing at WrestleMania, saying she wasn’t the same performer she was during her undefeated streak. Asuka interrupted, but was interrupted herself by Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Paige gave Asuka a choice of who she wanted to fight, an Asuka chose both Rose and Deville.

1. Handicap Match: Asuka defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Asuka won by submission with an Asuka Lock on Deville. After the match, Carmella attacked Asuka.

2. Karl Anderson defeated Harper. Anderson won with a roll-up in about two minutes.

3. Naomi and Jimmy Uso defeated Aiden English and Lana. Naomi hit a high crossbody onto English, and Uso followed up with a superkick to win the match.

– AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura had a backstage contract signing for Money in the Bank. Nakamura refused to sign the contract, so Styles slapped him. Nakamura signed the contract after Styles had been taken away.

4. Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair. Lynch won by submission with the Dis-arm-her.

– Big Cass promised to beat up Daniel Bryan at Money in the Bank.

– Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas attacked Sin Cara backstage.

5. The New Day defeated The Miz, Rusev and Samoa Joe. Joe and Rusev abandoned Miz, leaving him alone to take the Midnight Hour and be pinned. No word yet on which member of The New Day will be in the ladder match at Money in the Bank.