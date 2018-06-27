WWE Smackdown Live Results 6/26/18

YouTube

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for June 26, 2018, featuring a United States championship open challenge, SAnitY’s first match and Kane’s surprising return. Be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

– The Miz opened the show with the Bludgeon Brothers on MizTV, where he explained how Daniel Bryan stealing the tag team champions’ spotlight led to him being attacked during last week’s Gauntlet match. The Bludgeon Brothers smacked the microphone out of Miz’s hand and Bryan came out to challenge them to a fight. Luke Harper accepted Bryan’s challenge for later in the evening.

1. Rusev defeated Xavier Woods. Woods tapped to the Accolade after getting hit with the Machka kick. Rusev cut a promo on AJ Styles as fans chanted Rusev Day, AJ Styles.

2. United States Open Challenge Title Match: Eric Young defeated Jeff Hardy (c) via Disqualification. Hardy was in control when the Usos hit the ring and attacked SAnitY. Young rolled out of the ring and joined in on the fight, leading to the disqualification.

3. The Usos and Jeff Hardy defeated SAnitY. Jeff Hardy landed the Swanton Bomb for the pinfall on Alexander Wolfe.

– Naomi and Lana argued about who is a better dancer before meeting the cast of GLOW.

4. Becky Lynch defeated Sonya Deville. Lynch got the tap out with the Dis-Arm-Her.

– James Ellsworth cut a promo on Asuka for attacking him last week. Paige cut Ellsworth off, announced Asuka versus Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules and Asuka versus Ellsworth next week on Smackdown.

5. Daniel Bryan defeated Luke Harper via Disqualification. Erick Rowan attacked Bryan to force the disqualification. Kane made the save and reformed Team Hell No. Bryan and Kane took out the Bludgeon Brothers then hugged it out. Paige hit the ramp and made Smackdown Tag Team championship match for Team Hell No at Extreme Rules against the Bludgeon Brothers.