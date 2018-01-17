WWE Smackdown Live Results 1/16/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for January 16, 2018. The show featured the semifinals of the United States Championship tournament, a last-minute tournament final, and a six-woman tag team match.
WWE Smackdown Live results:
— The episode opened with The New Day addressing the WWE Universe and campaigning for Xavier Woods to be victorious in the United States Championship Tournament.
1. United States Championship Tournament Semi-Final Match: Jinder Mahal defeated Xavier Woods. The Singh Brothers interfered and BIg E and Kofi Kingston chased them off. Woods missed a top rope elbow, then Mahal hit Khallas to get the pin.
