WWE Smackdown Live Results 7/2/19

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for July 2, 2019. The show featured Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler teaming up, Kofi Kingston giving Samoa Joe the middle finger and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— Tom Phillips recapped Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley flying through the stage on Monday Night Raw. Kevin Owens then welcomed Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon to the Kevin Owens Show. Owens called out McMahon for being afraid of the Undertaker. Dolph Ziggler came down to the ring and they argued over who deserves another WWE title shot. McMahon made them a tag team and announced a match against Heavy Machinery, with the winners being inserted into the Smackdown Tag Team title match against The New Day and The Planet’s Tag Team at Extreme Rules.

1. Daniel Bryan defeated Big E. Bryan defeated Big E with the running knee after Rowan attacked him on the outside.

— R-Truth cut a promo about wanting to win the 24/7 title back from Drake Maverick.