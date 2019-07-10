WWE Smackdown Live Results 7/9/19

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for July 9, 2019. The show featured Kevin Owens getting kicked out of Smackdown, Aleister Black’s opponent revealing himself, a tag team summit and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— Smackdown opened with Dolph Ziggler arriving backstage. In an interview, he said he carried Kevin Owens last week. Owens arrived and interrupted his interview. Owens and Ziggler brawled, but were separated by security. Shane McMahon showed up and cancelled the night’s main event. He told Owens to get in his car and leave. McMahon said he has a few ideas of what the new main event will be.