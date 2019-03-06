WWE Smackdown Live Results 3/5/19

WWE Smackdown Live

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for March 5, 2019. The final show before WWE Fastlane featured Kevin Owens taking on Daniel Bryan’s “redwood” Rowan, a fatal four-way for the United States Championship, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

1. The Miz defeated Jey Uso. Uso tried to dive onto Shane McMahon on the outside, allowing Miz to stop him and hit the Skull-crushing Finale for the win.

– R-Truth cut a promo about John Cena and announced another open challenge. Lacey Evans showed up, then left, as per usual.