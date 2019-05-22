WWE Smackdown Live Results 5/21/19

WWE Smackdown Live

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for May 21, 2019. The episode featured a Money in the Bank rematch, Sami Zayn going one-on-one with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

– The show opened with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods welcoming back Big E, who is not medically cleared to compete yet, but is cleared to join them. They’re interrupted by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, setting up Kingston vs. Zayn for later.