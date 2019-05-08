WWE Smackdown Live Results 5/7/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for May 7, 2019. The show featured a triple-threat WWE title match, new Smackdown Live tag team champions crowned and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— AJ Styles opened up Smackdown, followed by Sami Zayn, continuing to take advantage of the Wild Card Rule. Kofi Kingston confronted both of them, leading to him offering a title match for later in the evening. After a commercial break, it was announced Kingston would defend his WWE title in a triple-threat match.

