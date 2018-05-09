WWE Smackdown Live Results 5/8/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for May 8, 2018. The show featured a trio of Money in the Bank qualifying matches. Be sure to be here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

1. Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: The Miz defeated Jeff Hardy. Hardy hit a Swanton Bomb, but Miz was able to turn it into a crucifix pin to win the match. Miz joins Finn Balor and Braun Strowman in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

2. Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Peyton Royce. Flair won a back-and-forth match by submission with the Figure-Eight. Charlotte joins Ember Moon in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

– Shinsuke Nakamura said he’s not finished with AJ Styles.

3. Cesaro defeated Xavier Woods. This was in retaliation for Woods pinning Sheamus last week. Cesaro won by countering a springboard elbow into a European uppercut.

4. Mandy Rose defeated Becky Lynch. Paige barred Sonya Deville from ringside, but Rose still won with a roll-up.

5. Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Rusev defeated Daniel Bryan. Rusev countered a running knee into a pop-up gutbuster, then hit a Matchka Kick to win the match. Rusev moves on to the Money in the Bank ladder match.

