WWE Smackdown Live Results 10/23/18

10.23.18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for October 23, 2018. The show featured The Usos vs. Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles, Rusev taking on Aiden English and more. Be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

— WWE recapped Big Show turning on the New Day last week. Kofi Kingston called out the Big Show and the Bar and said he wanted a fight with one of them tonight.

1. Kofi Kingston vs. Big Show ended in an all-out brawl. Big Show set Kofi up for the chokeslam, and the Bar and the New Day hit the ring, ending in a brawl. Big Show and the Bar laid out the New Day, with Show hitting the KO punch on Xavier Woods to finish off the trio.

— WWE recapped Roman Reigns’ leukemia announcement from Monday Night.

2. The Usos defeated AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan via pinfall. Styles accidentally hit the Pele kick on Bryan, and the Usos connected on a super kick before hitting the splash for the victory.

— Charlotte and Becky Lynch shot an angle at the Performance Center.

