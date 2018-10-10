WWE Smackdown Live Results 10/9/18

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for October 9, 2018. The show featured a Charlotte-Becky Lynch rematch for the Smackdown Women’s title, Big Show’s return, two World Cup Tournament Qualifying matches and more. Make sure you’re back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

1. Smackdown Women’s championship match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte ended in a double countout. Charlotte and Becky Lynch brawled on the outside and couldn’t make it into the ring by the referee’s count of 10. Charlotte speared Lynch through the entrance as both were making their way to the back.