WWE Smackdown Live Results 9/11/18

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for September 11, 2018. The go-home show ahead of Hell in a Cell featured a No. 1 contender’s match for the tag team titles, Brie Bella against Maryse in the main event and more. Be here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— Smackdown opened with a tribute to those we lost on 9/11.

1. Jeff Hardy defeated Shinsuke Nakamura. Hardy hit the Twist of Fate on Nakamura and climbed to the top rope for the Swanton Bomb. Randy Orton knocked him off the rope, causing the disqualification. Orton attacked him with a chair before Hardy turned the tide, hitting him with the chair and connecting on the Swanton Bomb.