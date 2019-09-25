WWE Smackdown Live Results 9/24/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for September 24, 2019. The show featured Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan, Becky Lynch saving Charlotte and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— A recap of the last few weeks of Erick Rowan’s destruction played. Rowan cut a promo about feeling disrespected. Daniel Bryan cut him off and challenged him to a match. Bryan threw his microphone at Rowan and a ref ran down to ring the bell.