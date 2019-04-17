Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for April 16, 2019. The “Superstar Shake-Up” edition of Smackdown Live featured multiple arrivals, Vince McMahon’s big announcement and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.
WWE Smackdown Live Superstar Shake-up Results 4/16/19
Raj Prashad 04.16.19 1 hour ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#WWE
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 04.16.19 9 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 04.15.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 04.15.19 1 day ago
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now
Zach Johnston 04.15.19 1 day ago 2 Comments
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week
Derrick Rossignol 04.12.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 04.09.19 1 week ago