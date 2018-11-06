WWE Smackdown Live Results (And Taping Spoilers) 11/6/18

WWE Smackdown Live

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for November 6, 2018. The show was taped in Manchester, England, so these results are actually coming in before the show airs in the United States. Don’t read them if you don’t want to know, obviously!

WWE Raw Results:

– Shane McMahon, who says the World Cup trophy belongs to Smackdown and that he’s not actually the best wrestler in the world (who knew), announces AOP vs. The Bar for Survivor Series and names Daniel Bryan and The Miz co-captains of the Smackdown Survivor Series team. Miz and Bryan immediately add Shane McMahon, best wrestler in the world, to their team.

1. The Usos defeated The New Day. This was to see which team would captain the Smackdown tag team Survivor Series team. After the match, The Usos added New Day to the team anyway.

2. Becky Lynch defeated Nikki Cross. Lynch responded to Ronda Rousey’s promo from Monday and said she wanted a fight. Cross, with Sanity, answered the challenge.