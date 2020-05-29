Tonight on the WWE Friday Night Smackdown open discussion thread:

In the first round of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament, Jeff Hardy proved his unending perseverance, and Daniel Bryan exhibited his incredible technical prowess. Now the two former Intercontinental Champions will put their skills to the test with a finals opportunity on the line.

The Charismatic Enigma shocked The Celtic Warrior when he pulled out a victory, despite a confident Sheamus controlling long stretches of the match. Bryan was tested by his training partner, but the veteran Superstar outlasted Drew Gulak in a display of grappling ability.

Will Hardy keep his comeback moving forward? Or will Bryan’s in-ring polish be too much to overcome? (via WWE.com)