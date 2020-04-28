Stephanie McMahon Has Joined The Ad Council Board Of Directors

During this time, we need to protect ourselves and others. You can do that by washing your hands and avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Learn more ways to stay safe and slow the spread at https://t.co/ZMamL4wyd0 . #AloneTogether pic.twitter.com/K88GGjFhVn

While WWE ‘s wrestlers get ready to have a ladder match in/on top of an office building, the company has experienced more drama behind the scenes. As the coronavirus pandemic spread throughout the United States, WWE drew media attention by continuing to produce television , being designated an “ essential business ” in Florida, and by the intersection of the McMahon family’s business and political interests becoming more obvious through the actions of a Linda McMahon -run SuperPAC and Vince McMahon being appointed to the government task force to reopen the economy.

Meanwhile, WWE has attempted damage control, emphasizing the safety measures at their tapings to both the wrestling-focused and mainstream entertainment press. The company also released a Community Impact Report about their charity work and company policies and worked with the Ad Council to release a coronavirus awareness PSA, which notably did not mention social distancing.

Honored to be joining the @AdCouncil Board of Directors and serve alongside an incredible group of business leaders who endeavor to serve the American public with meaningful campaigns around important social causes. https://t.co/LhQAY6X4qk — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 27, 2020

That PSA was good enough for the Ad Council though, apparently, because the organization announced today that Stephanie McMahon has been elected to its board of directors. The board’s most recent project, according to the Ad Council’s website, was leading “the media, marketing, advertising and entertainment industry’s response to the COVID-19 crisis with unprecedented communications efforts.” The list of new members also includes executives from other companies whose response to COVID-19 has been criticized, including Walmart and Amazon, whose workers will be part of a strike on May 1 about working conditions during the pandemic.

With Vince working with the President, Linda running a SuperPAC, and now Stephanie on the Ad Council, that’s a significant amount of McMahon influence on the U.S. response to COVID-19.