WWE Studios Newest Film Will Star Hulk Hogan…and David Hasselhoff?

David Hasselhoff, Hulk Hogan, and Ken Jeong walk onto a film set. Thankfully, this isn’t the set-up for a terrible joke told at Linda McMahon fundraising dinners, but rather an announcement for WWE Studios latest project, currently under the working title “Untitled Celebrity Death Pool.”
According to Variety, Jeong will “portray a struggling nightclub owner who after amassing a large debt from a loan shark, sets out to win a long-running celebrity death pool by attempting to kill Hasselhoff.”
Hasselhoff and Hogan will play death list celebrity targets, and will be joined by other, yet to be announced celebrities. I could speculate that there’s a good chance WWE Hall of Fame inductee and Hangover co-star Mike Tyson will make a cameo. I could also speculate that I will shame-watch by myself at 3:00am as soon as humanly possible. The film is set for release in 2015.
I am all types of on board with this.
Leading man Ken Jeong? Sounds like box office poison.
Box office, sure. But if it came on TV late at night, I certainly wouldn’t Chang the channel.
This is the team-up I never knew I wanted, brother.
Featuring such Celebrities as Don Johnson, Daryl Hall and Burt Bacharach.
Let’s just top it off and add Adam Sandler and be done with it.
April 1st rolled around quickly this year.
Just get all the people from Monster Brawl and dress them regularly and you’ll have 90% of this movie.
To prevent something like this from happening, my friends and I put clear rules that if a player was the cause of the death it would not count in the Death Pool.
I must say, this sounds like an interesting movie plot.
By WWE Studios’ standards, this is Best Picture material.
I was hoping the was a Nightrider Thunder in Paradise team up
Wow, WWE has been really working overtime lately to capture that German market.