WWE Studios Newest Film Will Star Hulk Hogan…and David Hasselhoff?

08.21.14 4 years ago 13 Comments

David Hasselhoff, Hulk Hogan, and Ken Jeong walk onto a film set. Thankfully, this isn’t the set-up for a terrible joke told at Linda McMahon fundraising dinners, but rather an announcement for WWE Studios latest project, currently under the working title “Untitled Celebrity Death Pool.”

According to Variety, Jeong will “portray a struggling nightclub owner who after amassing a large debt from a loan shark, sets out to win a long-running celebrity death pool by attempting to kill Hasselhoff.”

Hasselhoff and Hogan will play death list celebrity targets, and will be joined by other, yet to be announced celebrities. I could speculate that there’s a good chance WWE Hall of Fame inductee and Hangover co-star Mike Tyson will make a cameo. I could also speculate that I will shame-watch by myself at 3:00am as soon as humanly possible. The film is set for release in 2015.

