WWE SummerSlam 2014 Open Discussion Thread

#Open Discussion Thread #Summerslam #Brock Lesnar #John Cena #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
08.17.14 3,015 Comments

The “biggest part of the summer” happens tonight: WWE SummerSlam 2014, a pay-per-view event (if we’re still calling them pay-per-views) featuring a flag match, a lumberjack match, and John Cena in a pile of blood and urine and vomit. We’ll be around all night to make jokes, get pessimistic about title runs and keep you updated on what’s happening on the show.

Here’s your complete card.

WWE SummerSlam 2014 Card:

1. WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

2. Bray Wyatt vs. Chris Jericho (Note: Erick Rowan and Luke Harper are banned from ringside.)

3. Brie Bella vs. Stephanie McMahon

4. Flag Match: Jack Swagger vs. Rusev

5. WWE Divas Championship Match: AJ Lee (c) vs. Paige

6. Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns

7. Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler

8. Lumberjack Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins

Note: 10 of my favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of SummerSlam report, so reply to your favorites with +1 to nominate them for consideration. Enjoy the show, everyone, and keep your $9.99 jokes in your pocket.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread#Summerslam#Brock Lesnar#John Cena#WWE
TAGSBROCK LESNARJohn CenaOPEN DISCUSSION THREADPPVSUMMERSLAMWWEWWE NETWORKWWE SUMMERSLAM 2014

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP