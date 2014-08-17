WWE SummerSlam 2014 Open Discussion Thread

The “biggest part of the summer” happens tonight: WWE SummerSlam 2014, a pay-per-view event (if we’re still calling them pay-per-views) featuring a flag match, a lumberjack match, and John Cena in a pile of blood and urine and vomit. We’ll be around all night to make jokes, get pessimistic about title runs and keep you updated on what’s happening on the show.

Here’s your complete card.

WWE SummerSlam 2014 Card:

1. WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. Brock Lesnar 2. Bray Wyatt vs. Chris Jericho (Note: Erick Rowan and Luke Harper are banned from ringside.) 3. Brie Bella vs. Stephanie McMahon 4. Flag Match: Jack Swagger vs. Rusev 5. WWE Divas Championship Match: AJ Lee (c) vs. Paige 6. Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns 7. Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler 8. Lumberjack Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins

