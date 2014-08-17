WWE SummerSlam 2014 Open Discussion Thread

The “biggest part of the summer” happens tonight: WWE SummerSlam 2014, a pay-per-view event (if we’re still calling them pay-per-views) featuring a flag match, a lumberjack match, and John Cena in a pile of blood and urine and vomit. We’ll be around all night to make jokes, get pessimistic about title runs and keep you updated on what’s happening on the show.
Here’s your complete card.
WWE SummerSlam 2014 Card:
1. WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
2. Bray Wyatt vs. Chris Jericho (Note: Erick Rowan and Luke Harper are banned from ringside.)
3. Brie Bella vs. Stephanie McMahon
4. Flag Match: Jack Swagger vs. Rusev
5. WWE Divas Championship Match: AJ Lee (c) vs. Paige
6. Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns
7. Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler
8. Lumberjack Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins
Note: 10 of my favorite comments from tonight's open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow's Best and Worst of SummerSlam report, so reply to your favorites with +1 to nominate them for consideration.
What is even happening right now
Undertaker has taken over Brock Lesnar’s body like Professor X or like cousin Neil and Piccolo
Cena after Brock threw him into the crowd. [img.photobucket.com]
For those who asked for Brock’s sit-up GIF, enjoy!
[i.minus.com]
To the little boy chanting “Let’s Go Cena!”
“He can’t hear you now, his ears are full of gauze.”
I didn’t get to watch the show last night, and I just watched the Lesnar/Cena match. That was a squash worthy of “Wrestling Challenge” and god damn, I loved every minute of it. Even though I know it’s a work (obviously), this was as “real” a match as I’ve seen, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. The only thing that would have made it better is if Cena had been split open. And aside from the obvious delight in seeing Cena getting beaten from pillar to post, how strong is Roman Reigns going to look when he beats Lesnar in a hard-fought match, and how sneaky-great is Seth Rollins going to look when he cashes in on Reigns after that epic battle?
The F-5 right out of the gate was awesome. I can only hope Cena comes back and blames the fans for giving up on him. In turn he becomes Super Heel Cena!
Please.
@James Witham Desperate Heel Cena could work! Of course he would have to grow a goatee to be considered evil.
@TheFakeMSol F-5 to end the match would have been amazing!
As much as I would’ve marked out if that immediate F-5 ended the match, they would’ve got a TON of complaints if that happened.
Or Desperate Heel Cena. He comes back in a month and a half and gets a match against, I don’t know, Ziggler. And he just can’t put his shit together, and he’s losing, so he beats Ziggler with a chair badly enough that Zigglers children will be born with concussion.
I’m watching Brock/Cena again everyday this week. Guess how much it’s going to cost me…go ahead I bet you can’t guess…
Depends on how much wattage your entertainment setup is pulling.
In Australia, about $10.74.
A little over 32 cents a day.
German announce team marked out for all of their suplexes.
Ambrose/Rollins was a lot of fun.
Holy fucking shit Steph.
The suplexing Cena to death is fantastic.
That beatdown was like watching the Super Bowl all over again. The score was even replicated in that Brock Lesnar had 43 offensive moves and Cena had 8…
I’m looking forward to Cena promos on one of those keyboard voice thingies like Stephen hawking uses
HEYMAN: He’s got the five moves of doom!
LESNAR: I only need two.
+1
+1
+1
Stop! Stop! He’s already dead.
I for one welcome our New Lesnar Overlord…
+Brockman’d
I’m going to wake up at 11 tomorrow, call Jimmy Johns and order 2 Gargantuans with no onions , no mayo, and add double hot peppers. My tip will be “don’t fuck with Brock”. Then I’ll tip the delivery person extra because my hungover ass said that. They have better things to do on a Monday lunch hour.
I can’t believe Chekov’s German Announce Table survived.
Yep, the German and Spanish Announce Tables overcame the odds like Cena.
“I was the NCAA Heavyweight wrestling champion. I was the youngest WWE champion in history. I held the UFC belt. And I am never, ever sick at sea. Now you can prance around your ring, John. And you can say your prayers and with any luck you might get to say “the Champ is here.” But if you’re looking for God, he is 6′ 4″, 290lbs and he doesn’t like to be second guessed.
“You ask me if I have a God Complex? Let me tell you something. I am Brock.”
My first PPV on the network and it went very smooth. Also first PPV in a while I can’t complain about. I’m disappointed with Cesaro still losing but Bork destroying Cena made up for it.
Missed the show because of dj’ing tonight, but thanks to checking in with the comments i cankt wait to watch it when i get home (probably with running commentary)
Can’t wait for Cena to overcome the odds from this beating. His promos will be ‘jacked’ up to 11.
I have to admit, some of my griping was fearing the likely was going to happen. It was going to be lol Cena and an otherwise decent PPV would go up in smoke.
I can thankfully turn this on later when I’m not so busy and watch the full thing, uninterrupted, and enjoy the main event!
Thank you Lesnar. Thank you Heyman.
That was sort of the story they told I feel. They all knew we though Cena would overcome just like we all assumed Taker would overcome.
But Lesnar just keeps fucking destroying.
[twitter.com]
I know we’re on the Brock Love Train, but this makes me love Stephanie even more. I was teasingly considering buying that STEPH! STEPH! STEPH! shirt, but now, I’m legit tempted.
Oh man, I’m so torn between the Steph! Steph! Steph! shirt and the Kazuchika Okada Too Awesome Drop Kick shirt, I probably can’t justify buying both.
buy it. Give in buddy. IWC Nigga’s like us only get to celebrate so often.
[www.youtube.com]
ONLY ONE DEAD PERSON COULD TAKE BROCK OUT
That’s back when TNA was a hot rising company putting on good shows. They hadn’t quite hit their stride yet (2004-early 2006 was their peak IMHO) but they were on the rise. Sigh, **** has really gone down the drain since those days.
The Undertaker “sit-up” may have been the biggest spot of the show. Dude takes an AA, and is still the first back to his feet with a shit-eating grin on his face.
That whole show was got dang perfect.
I want a vial of that Cena kids tears
I want a video of Cena fans reacting to that match.
I want an animated gif of the sit up and maniacal laugh. So bad.
And he no sold the STF too. He just got right up like nothing happened.
The six month commitment: The first PPV saw American Dragon defeat Triple H, Randy Orton and Batista in the same night. The final PPV had Lesnar massacring Cena to the point where they needed his dental records to identify the body.
Ignoring everything that came in between, I’d probably re-subscribe.
Doctor: “Your rehab is going well, Daniel. You are on track for being ready in at least eight months, but if you work hard, you could make it back in time to win your title back at WrestleMania.
Bryan: (remembering Brock murderdeathkilling Cena) “No thanks, Doc. Let’s be careful and take our time with my rehab.”
I might be the only one but I actually like the idea of a part time champion. He should only be seen at the ppvs, like Monday nights are beneath him. let heyman keep his storylines going and then show up on sunday and wreck shit. I hope he rules as a god-king until Wrestlemania
Isn’t that how Hogan did it? I know there wasn’t Raw back then, but he rarely ever wrestled on tv that wasn’t ppv, if my memory is somewhat right.
agreed.
I may have to re-subscribe to the network just to watch that last match when ever I’ve had a bad day.
That’s awesome, sorry about your week. I’m kind of hoping that beat down can help push me though this week at work
I have been having a good life recently but a bad week…kill cena fixed that.
Based on the PPV, it sounds like this is the show they needed to win everyone’s Network Renewals.
So does this mean HHH may be winning in any backstage power struggle over Vince?
Well maybe I mean, maybe Vince is listening to him more or some others…. I don’t know, or maybe Vince just finally got the message people have been shouting at him for months/years.
Nope. Vince always wins whenever he’s paying attention. He doesn’t pay attention to NXT, but he gets his way everywhere else.
The prophet Cena was right. We would see a side of him never have seen before. The John Cena Sell Turn
This is a phenomenal opportunity to try some new faces. Reigns or Ziggler or whoever. Ambrose even. Give them an ultimately futile run at Brock and they will be so much better for it.
That was probably the most fun I’ve had watching wrestling since Wrestlemania. Thanks, guys!
WOOOO!
It’s a good thing that show wasn’t 4+ hours or I would have had to call my doctor about priapism
+1
Tomorrow night on Raw, Heath Slater is the only one with the balls to accept Brock Lesnar’s challenge to the WWE locker room. Heath Slater’s winning streak subsequently ends.
@Redshirt, that would be the most Russo thing they could do.
We can’t lose if Heath challenges Brock, as long as Brock doesn’t murder him. *knocks on wood*
…OR
Winner by Pinfall, and NEW WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Heath Slater.
I never thought I’d see the day where WWE would absolutely emasculate Cena in the most brutal way possible. Can’t wait to see the how this plays out over the next few months. Brutal.
Cena may become more insufferable than he could get during the Nexus stuff.
As soon as Brock got the three, I jumped up to cheer and do a victory lap, much to the dismay of my mother and grandmother (Cena groupies). I then run full speed into the side of our coffee table, and cut open my leg. Long story short, my coffee table got in more effective offense than Cena.
The coffee table no-sold the blow, didn’t it?
The anger and tragedy of Ambrose.
Per reddit user ripclawe: [gfycat.com]
[37.media.tumblr.com]
Meanwhile, Daniel Bryan sits at home smiling, his neck unbandaged, thinking to himself about how it’s not him getting decimated by Brock Lesnar, and laughing at that idiot John Cena
who’s next?
Between that and watching his wife be the bottom in a FFF threesome, I’d call it a damn good night for Daniel.
Anyone else ecstatic about the fact that the part of John Cena was supposed to be played by Daniel Bryan and wasn’t?
Unless Reigns gets injured/falls out of favor/Vince changes his mind, we’re probably building to Reigns winning the Rumble and beating Brock at Mania. Though, Bryan being a surprise entrant and then being the David to Brock’s Goliath at Mania is going to be the thing the internet nerds will loudly demand since they apparently hate Reigns now.
Yeah. Now I’m hyped for a surprise entrance to the rumble for the win. Then goes on to beat Bork.
So before SummerSlam I woulve guessed the formula would be tomorrow’s Raw would be good to great followed by three meh and one surpsingly good Raw between now and NOC…. but now I’m not sure… I don’t know if they can pull something out good tomorrow.
But with MNF starting soon they better not slip too far or losing Network subscribers won’t be the only issue.
In my head, RVD’s music is goes “makes you believe I’m…. NINE NINETY NINE”
+1
Genuinely made me lol – +1
IT WAS A BELTER CHEERS GUYS
You know… I would love it if Brock still has the title by Rumble and it basically leads to a bunch of people not even really wanting to win because it would mean getting murdered by this terrifying monster. Use this to build the US/IC titles, by having all the top-tier guys clamoring for those titles because they fear Brock. Then you can get over one dude by having him just go ‘I’m not afraid of that big motherfucker.’ So, he goes at Brock.
And, ya know. Dies in the ring.
Eh, that would make all the other guys looks like giant wussies.
“Wesnar’s too scawy. I bettew Chawwenge a weaker guy”
Great idea. That’s basically how it was for Mark Henry’s Hall of Pain run. Sheamus was like “OYL FOIGHT IM” didn’t win but that sent him on his push to the Royal Rumble and then 18 seconds and then burrito shitting and whatnot
This is too good of an idea for WWE to use.
Probability: “It’s work just as you planned! You’ve done it, sir.”
Odds: “Yes. But somehow, I didn’t expect to win.”
+1
Cena should’ve known that he should use water types against Brock
Bork match had me like
[media.tumblr.com]
That was .62 per German suplex and it was damn sure worth every installment.
One last no-sell by Cena.