WWE SummerSlam 2014 Predictions, Analysis And Shameful Cheerleading For Stephanie McMahon

WWE SummerSlam 2014 airs this Sunday, August 17, live on the WWE Network. It’s the BIGGEST PARTY OF THE SUMMER. In addition to that party, several wrestling matches will occur. Here’s what we think will happen in them.
WWE SummerSlam 2014 Card:
1. WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: John Cena (c) defeats Brock Lesnar
2. Bray Wyatt vs. Chris Jericho (Note: Erick Rowan and Luke Harper are banned from ringside.)
3. Brie Bella vs. Stephanie McMahon
4. Flag Match: Jack Swagger vs. Rusev
5. WWE Divas Championship Match: AJ Lee (c) vs. Paige
6. Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns
7. Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler
8. Lumberjack Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins
And Now, Our With Spandex Staff Predictions:
To celebrate SummerSlam HHH just jobbed to a bucket of ice-water: [www.youtube.com]
Nice touch with the water spit at the end. Just know that when it came time to “show ass” to ADS fundraising, Triple H did business the right way.
Trips challenged Vince… that’s the best part.
Also saw one of these with Punk earlier. AJ and some dude I didn’t recognize doused him.
I am really glad he mentioned actually donating as well. That part is key
@Goat Faced Killer
Ooh, kinky.
Did anyone notice that Punk’s water had no ice in it and Trips mentioned in his video not to skimp on the ice? Coincidence?
Ice water — buried.
I can’t care about Cena/Lesnar. Whatever happens the main event for the next PPV will still be Cena/whoever.
I am thinking Next PPV will be a three way of Cena vs Orton vs Lesnar
Serious lip gloss on the Beast Incarnate, there.
It’s like two infants
i’m actully a little excited for this one.
Call me crazy, but i’m with Burnsy on all his picks.
Sure, I’m just a part time wrestling fan and full time Burnsy fan, but whatever… the one thing I do know is that all the Shield matches will be awesome!
And somewhere down the road, at that very moment the team couldn’t seem farther apart, they will come together… and destroy Cena saving the galaxy!!!
Conservative viewpoints!
I’m rolling with the mercenary on this one.
I’m all for a Lesner inspired reboot. Time for a change!
Brandon, assuming you meant Lana and Zeb realize they’re on the same side.
Burnsy’s jib, I like the cut of it. I’m taking his picks over all you other pencil-necked geeks.
I hate how the imaginative results are always better than reality. It shouldn’t be that way.
Yes, that’s true. But we keep coming back.
WWE could just start recognizing more of Ric Flair’s title runs. It’s a hell of a lot more than fifteen. Maybe that’s what the Cosmic Key does? It allows WWE to stop pretending that WWE and WCW are the only wrestling companies that ever existed?
That’s why Maggle doesn’t know about Puerto Rico. It doesn’t exist in the WWE Universe-616.
So no hype on Khama coming back???
they’ve really been playing up how devastating the patriot lock is the last few weeks. pre-rusev feud, when was the last time swagger won with it? last year? it’s like we have to be reminded that it finishes matches, so yeah, swagger wins when rusev can’t climb.
Damn, Lobby, that . . . that was dark. Especially the “putrefying AJ puppet” bit.
It did remind me of Frisky Dingo though, so I appreciated it: [yourpopfilter.com]
I’m so damn uncomfortable with how attracted I am to that stupid picture of Nikki and her stupid hat.
I’ve been way more optimistic than most folks about the current product, but I’m ready to go full internet smark rage if Cena goes over. The whole way I’ve been able to rationalize the MEs of the last two PPVs is that they were building to this.
If you told me that I’d be super indifferent to the Jericho/Wyatt match when Jericho first got BLERPED on, my flabber would have been gasted.
I suspect Roman vs Randy will be better than people might expect. Randy seems like a very good foil to guide Roman through the build up to the big stuff.
I really really really hope they add something with the Tag Belts, just fucking throw a 4 way together with Rybaxel, Dust Bros and Harper/Rowan. Luke Harper not having a match on this PPV is a fucking crime.
I’d be really cool with a Nikki turn if it also meant Corporate Champion John Cena.
“Luke Harper not having a match on this PPV is a fucking crime.” +1
He should join up with Heath and Titus… Slater Gator Roll!
It also helps that Roman and Randy have been working a shit ton of house shows and I haven’t heard they’ve had a bad match yet except for maybe one in England so I don’t know, it could potentially be a show stealer provided Rollins vs Ambrose doesn’t get the minutes it deserves and some shenanigans happens early on to end the match with Rollins severely injuring Ambrose so Ambrose can go do a movie.
I wish they’d do more throw away tag matches for the belts instead of it just being “Oh we fought you for the belts and won cleanly? WE’RE GOING TO FIGHT YOU EVERY RAW AND PPV FOR THE NEXT 3 MONTHS”
If you’re going to do rivalries for the belts, do rivalries for the belts, if not just give them tag matches against whatever challengers are there. Half assed rivalries for the belt don’t beat out a defending champ just beating challengers that step up every month or so. If you need to build up a tag team have them squash jobbers instead of other future contenders.
Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena
What should happen: [www.youtube.com]
What will happen: [www.youtube.com]
That was fantastic, thanks for that.
While Lesnar murdering Cena should be fun, I hate both possible outcomes. Cena wins, then yawn, Lesnar wins then the takes the WWE World Heavyweight Championship with him to go away for who knows how long. And considering everybody bellyached over Daniel Bryan not defending, I’m not sure how people are somehow OK with Lesnar.
For Jericho and Wyatt, I think I’m like the only person in the world who taught Jericho should win at Battleground Pay-per-view, so he can get his win back at the much more prestigious SummerSlam (Pay-per-view), this way Wyatt can get a strong win against a guy who beat him, instead of making Jericho look like a goober in their first outing. It works a lot better if you seal the Cena feuds in your memory vault, and pretend it never happened.
I’m not sure how Brie and Stephanie doesn’t end up being the shittiest of shit fests. Stephanie hasn’t wrestled in 10 years, and Brie wrestles like she hasn’t wrestled in 10-years. Also, Nikki turning on Brie would make absolutely no sense. Stephanie wouldn’t stop messing with Nikki arbitrarily because she couldn’t get at Brie, and Brie came to Raw to support her sister. As for who wins. I say they both get arrested for stinking up the place, but who knows, Vince and Shane were usually good for pulling a surprisingly good match out of their asses, but I remember nothing of Stepph’s wrestles.
This is the best chance to have Rusev lose to a guy (excluding his recent DQ loss), and Swagger can get nuclear over. USA! USA!
I love both Paige and AJ, and hope tonight’s Smackdown Paige drags out Sexy Schoolgirl Cameron to throw her into the barricades, then AJ comes out and throws Eva Marie into the barricades, and they just keep escalating the violence on Cameron and Eva Marie to send each other messages before SummerSlam (Pay-per-view). Speaking of SummerSlam (Pay-per-view), the winner could be either one of them, and i’ll be fine.
Randy Orton and Roman Reigns will be the acid test for Reigns. As for who wins, PFFFFT.
Battle of Cleveland/Hollywood 3, I enjoy both, but Miz should win and begin his new gimmick of laying autographed headshots on his enemies slain corpses. Go full Johnny Cage.
I’m fine with either Rollins or Ambrose winning. Also, to see if David Otunga shows up, or if he went full-JTG. Brad Maddox can stay in his cave/closet.
Disagree with one thing, you don’t build someone up to have them knocked down by having him beat the guy who’s going to knock him down. Jericho should’ve beaten an upper midcarder or something like that so it does nothing but help Bray
I really like the idea of Rollins managing to win and putting Ambrose out of business for a little bit, being happy that he’s finally free to cash in the briefcase for a few weeks, and then realizing that he would have to cash it in on a literal mountain of muscle and hatred who’s almost never going to be around to cash it in on. Mainly because I think Rollins trying to find a way to cash in his MitB before Ambrose returns to mess with him more would be really entertaining.
One hundred percent behind this.
There’s also another interesting story here to mine here. What happens to a guy who turns his back on his friends for a better opportunity, only to find out that the person who was going to give him that opportunity found a better option? How does Rollins react if Triple H tells him not to cash in?
Of course, we’re both assuming Lesnar wins.
My 2 cents:
Rusev/Swagger: Swagger wins this hoss fight, but Rusev still comes out looking strong.
Miz/Ziggler: Ziggler does his best to make a Miz match enjoyable. He fails, and after Miz retains the internet complains about how Ziggler is getting buried.
AJ/Paige: AJ retains after hopefully at least a 10 minute match. I’m worried this match is only going to get 3 minutes so they can give more time to the crapfest that is the Brie/Steph match.
Brie/Steph: My dream scenario is for this match to be canceled with all the extra time going to AJ/Paige. Since that won’t happen, I predict Nikki gets involved and influences the match one way or the other probably helping Brie win.
Wyatt/Jericho: Wyatt either wins dirty, or Jericho wins by DQ. Bray NEEDS to win this clean, but I have no faith in WWE to do that.
Orton/Reigns: This is the match that officially causes the IWC to turn on Reigns and starts the Roman Reigns wins lol meme.
Rollins/Ambrose: Rollins wins the match of the night somewhat cleanly kayfabe taking out Ambrose for few weeks.
Cena/Lesnar: Cena wins by DQ when Brock gets carried away. Brock goes full on Hulk vs Loki absolutely destroying Cena afterwards. Rollins cashes in on a murdered Cena to become the new champion.
Those were my predictions, but this is what I want to happen.
Rusev/Swagger: Swagger Wins
Miz/Ziggler: Ziggler wins and has a great match with Miz
AJ/Paige: I want this match to get the NXT divas treatment. I don’t care who wins.
Brie/Steph: I want to be proven wrong about this match. I’m not expecting much, but I want this not to be a total shitfest.
Wyatt/Jericho: I want Wyatt to win clean and go back to being a legitimate monster heel.
Orton/Reigns: I want a good match out of Reigns. I want to see something more than his 4 moves of doom even if it’s just adding another move to complete the set.
Rollins/Ambrose: I want this to be the best lumberjack match ever, but the bar isn’t too high for that. So instead, I just want a good long match before Ambrose inevitability loses so he can go do his movie.
Cena/Lesnar: I want Lesnar to win after a long brutal match.
Fuck man, does anyone on this article want to watch SummerSlam at all? Everyone really predicts Jericho over Bray and Cena over Lesnar? LIke….not ironically? Oh boy.
I want to see every match but the Brie/Steph match, but I’m worried that I’m going to hate the ending of half of the matches.
Everything is building towards a Bray win and a Brock win. This is WWE we’re talking about though, they literally damn near decide who wins the day of Summerslam. They are definitely stupid enough to put Jericho over Bray and Cena over Brock, they’ve done stupider with bigger builds with more anticipation and more foreshadowing. This is WWE, not NJPW
@Denzel Russell That’s the problem in a nutshell.
Come on. Cena’s probably not winning.
1. The original gameplan if Bryan wasn’t a B+ player with a bad neck was for him to hold the title until Summerslam and lose it to Brock. All they’ve done with the storyline so far is have Cena play Bryan’s role in the storyline.
2. They love having Summerslam end with the heel winning the title.
3. The go home Raw ended with Cena chasing Brock off. As per their usual booking, if Brock had F5’d Cena to end Raw, Cena wins. But it ended with Cena getting the upperhand on Brock sort of by chasing him off.
If Brock doesn’t win the title, than Summerslam is probably ending with him having beaten Cena to the point where Rollins can cash in easily but that would involve pulling the trigger on Rollins.
I could see Brock winning the title than Heyman coming out all the time with the belt and acting like he’s the champion and telling people Brock will show up when he wants to or when they have adequate completion for him or something.
Whats the cheeto thing about? Did i miss something?
I bet Ambrose could do a real good Chester Cheetah impression.
While Steph vs malfunctioning Fembot has somehow become my most anticipated match of the year, it made me realize one thing that is really disconcerting: Nikki’s ridiculously robotic delivery of even the simplest lines means that whenever she talks like a more or less real person on Total Divas, there is nothing fake or acted about it; that’s really her. That’s exactly who she is.
Yes, but according to the Uproxx unwritten rules of conduct if you call someone out for being a hypocrite YOU are the bad guy and will likely be the subject of a series of passive aggressive tweets.
That said, everyone is a bit of hypocrite, and I’m no different with how I feel about Brock. Normally I’m against part-timers coming back and getting prime spots, but Brock is the only truly scary monster heel in the business. That’s my rationalization for being mostly ok with Brock but being angry about Batista (and to a lesser extent the Rock) for all doing basically the same thing.
Summerslam Kickoff RVD/Cesaro It’s hard to judge this one. If they want to depush Cesaro further into the ground RVD will win. If they want to make RVD lose on his way out Cesaro will win.
Swagger/Rusev Swagger will win the flag match to continue his momentum while Rusev will be protected without being pinned or submitted.
AJ/Paige Paige will put up a good fight but AJ will win to retain the Divas championship.
Ziggler/Miz This will be a great match like their match on raw a few weeks ago. Ziggler will be one step away from winning the match but Miz will find a way to sneak a win.
Brie/Stephanie Brie will be on her way to winning the match but Nikki will betray her and help Stephanie win.
Wyatt/Jericho This will be a better match than the one from Battleground. Wyatt will win whether it be clean or dirty.
Ambrose/Reigns This has the potential to be the best lumberjack match in WWE history. Rollins will find a way to win.
Reigns/Orton Reigns will win on his test to become a full time main eventer.
Cena/Lesnar This will be a long brutal match like the one from Extreme Rules two years ago. Only this time Lesnar will win and become the new WWE champion.
I so badly want to watch what I have seen on Raw the last few weeks and pay to do so. I wish I did not have to trim my plants, or water the grass, or paint someone else’s house. I just don’t have the time, so maybe I can pay $9.99 and watch over and over and over…. Can’t wait to read the post game from Brandon, that will make me laugh I am sure
I’m loath to defend Brandon, but there’s definitely a difference between Bryan, who knew (as did everyone) that he *physically* couldn’t compete, and had no legit reason not to vacate; and Lesnar, who *could* be convinced to be around if WWE was willing to pay him.
1. WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: John Cena (c) defeats Brock Lesnar
-Rollins cashing in during the match with Brock dominating. Cesaro and Kane come down to distract Brock and Rollins curb stomps Cena for the belt.
2. Bray Wyatt vs. Chris Jericho (Note: Erick Rowan and Luke Harper are banned from ringside.)
-Bray counters the code breaker and beats Y2J clean.
3. Brie Bella vs. Stephanie McMahon
– Brie Bella hits Steph with the flying knee
4. Flag Match: Jack Swagger vs. Rusev
– Rusev wins, but I doubt he goes on the fight Angle/Reigns. Bummer.
5. WWE Divas Championship Match: AJ Lee (c) vs. Paige
-AJ wins again. Paige beats her down after the match.
6. Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns
– Orton wins clean.
7. Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler
-Miz wins and nobody cares
8. Lumberjack Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins
– Lumberjack match? Over/Under 2 suicide dives in the match. Ambrose wins.
If it were me I would have an unhappy Orton a the top of the ramp at the end of SummerSlam. Monday night Brock destroys every one. Main event of Rollins vs. Cena for the title. Orton interferes in the main event taking out Cena and Rollins with RKOs. Raw ends with Orton staring down HHH.
I’m the worst kind of wrestling fan because what I want to happen is patently unrealistic and unfathomable as it stands to the nature of today’s “product.” But then I also fear that if I post something that is close to (or is) the actual result, the WWE would immediately change the ending as a last-minute swerve. Of course, that’s completely self-aggrandizing AND paranoid. So here’s what I wish!
Kharma to make her return and aid Stephanie McMahon as vengeance for the ills the Bellas have caused towards her.
Bray to emphatically win and crucify or string Jericho to some kind of occult symbol.
AJ to win against Paige with some super heelish attempts at taking AJ out for good.
Rusev to demolish Swagger.
For Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins to end with Rollins opening the briefcase and some kind of gas puts Ambrose out. No, but seriously Rollins should win and then, as Rollins is about to beat down on Ambrose, Reigns makes the save. We have a small stand-off, in which Rollins peaces out, and Reigns and Ambrose stare at each other with respect and/or suspicion.
Orton to demolish Reigns. He should RKO him off the top rope through a table with a chair on it or something, set up the punt and have Ambrose save him as a last brotherly gesture right back.
And for Lesnar, after destroying Cena and bloodying his carcass, to nearly win, until Cena does his stupid “second wind after a beating with an industrial steel girder” thing; sets Lesnar up for the AA annnnd… Lights go out. Undertaker appears. He then proceeds to, both, chokeslam AND tombstone Cena straight to hell. A confused and shocked Lesnar quickly makes the cover and wins. New champ.
But then: Why? Why? WHY INDEED. But actually, think about it. If Cena was about to win, that would mean he would beat the only one who beat The Undertaker, the self-professed “most powerful entity in the WWE.” You just can’t have someone like Cena taking that away from you, not after you lost the only other thing keeping you going. It doesn’t even have to be an incredibly physical feud, but it definitely would be a long one. And it would occupy Cena away from the title and yes, Sting could very much get involved in it early on.
Like I said: completely unrealistic and just not going to happen. plz do tho.
Although, obviously, I also would like to see Lesnar just annihilate Cena and win cleanly; successfully quelling any resistance from Cena.