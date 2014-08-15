WWE SummerSlam 2014 Predictions, Analysis And Shameful Cheerleading For Stephanie McMahon

WWE SummerSlam 2014 airs this Sunday, August 17, live on the WWE Network. It’s the BIGGEST PARTY OF THE SUMMER. In addition to that party, several wrestling matches will occur. Here’s what we think will happen in them.

WWE SummerSlam 2014 Card:

1. WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: John Cena (c) defeats Brock Lesnar 2. Bray Wyatt vs. Chris Jericho (Note: Erick Rowan and Luke Harper are banned from ringside.) 3. Brie Bella vs. Stephanie McMahon 4. Flag Match: Jack Swagger vs. Rusev 5. WWE Divas Championship Match: AJ Lee (c) vs. Paige 6. Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns 7. Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler 8. Lumberjack Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins

And Now, Our With Spandex Staff Predictions: