WWE SummerSlam 2018 Results

#WWE Summerslam 2018 #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
08.19.18

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE SummerSlam 2018 results. The 13-match event featured championship matches for nearly every WWE title, from Brock Lesnar defending the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe challenging AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, to Ronda Rousey getting a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship and more. Make sure to be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of SummerSlam 2018 column.

SummerSlam 2018 Kickoff

1. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas and Zelina Vega defeated Rusev and Lana. Lana was distracted by Almas, allowing Vega to roll her up and use the ropes for leverage to get the win.

2. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander (c) defeated Drew Gulak. Alexander retained his championship after a series of roll-ups.

3. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The B-Team (c) defeated The Revival. Curtis Axel won the match for The B-Team by accidentally countering a small package when Bo Dallas fell into him.

TOPICS#WWE Summerslam 2018#WWE
TAGSWWEWWE PPV RESULTSWWE SUMMERSLAMWWE SUMMERSLAM 2018

