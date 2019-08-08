Next Year’s WWE SummerSlam Is Headed To Boston As Part Of A Four-Day Event

08.08.19 1 hour ago

WWE

With WWE SummerSlam 2019 only a few days away, it’s time to start asking, “what about next year’s SummerSlam?” It’s how wrestling fans work!

As “first reported by” the Boston Globe, WWE SummerSlam 2020 will happen at the TD Garden in Boston, Mass — home of NBA’s Boston Celtics and NHL’s Boston Bruins — on August 23. It’ll be part of a four-day weekend that’ll include a live episode of Smackdown on Fox on Friday, the also-announced NXT TakeOver: Boston on Saturday, and of course the follow-up Raw on Monday.

TOPICS#WWE Summerslam 2019#WWE
TAGSbostonNXT TAKEOVERNXT TAKEOVER BOSTONNXT TAKEOVER BROOKLYN 4WWEWWE SUMMERSLAMWWE SUMMERSLAM 2019WWE SUMMERSLAM 2020
