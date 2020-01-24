Watch WWE’s Lacey Evans Fight A Hunger Monster In A Corn Dog Commercial

Ever since Lacey Evans turned face, a big part of her brand has been about motherhood. Like Liberty Belle on GLOW , she’s aiming for that old-school blend of patriotism, motherhood and apple pie that reads as all-American to a percentage of the population. And you know what else fits into that idyllic vision? Frozen corn dogs!

Lacey Evans is starring in a new commercial for Foster Farms corn dogs, which will officially premiere during the Royal Rumble Pre-Show on Sunday. The spot was created in partnership between Foster Farms and WWE, and also features Vic Joseph and Cory Graves providing commentary as Lacey fights a Hunger Monster in her kitchen. Once she manages to feed the monster a microwaved corn dog, it turns into her real-life daughter, Summer.

So it’s a similar premise in that sense to the Snickers “you’re not yourself when you’re hungry” campaign, which WWE has also participated in, but this time it’s about children turning into big furry monsters because they’re so ravenous for an after-school protein boost. The monster is actually a pretty fun muppety design, and the fight is easily the best you’ll see involving Lacey Evans and meat on a stick.

“As a mom, I know how tough it is to battle the insatiable appetite of young children,” said Lacey Evans in the official press release, “I am thrilled to be partnering with Foster Farms to help spread the word about my family’s favorite corn dogs.”