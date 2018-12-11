FBE, the viral YouTube video factory that brought you such classics as Teens React To YouTubers Reacting To YouTube, Millennials Don’t Know What A DVD Player Is, and Seniors Try Not To Throw Up At Faces Of Death, teamed up with some of WWE’s most likable characters for WWE Superstars React To Try Not To Laugh Challenge. It doesn’t make a lot of grammatical sense, but it’s pretty endearing.
The clip features stars like The Usos, Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks, Elias, and more watching funny viral clips and trying not to laugh. If you don’t already love The New Day, and Big E in particular, this might do the trick. Eventually the clips turn into funny WWE highlights from the past, and I swear, the part I was born to play was “guy who does not laugh at the WWE comedy segments.”
Check it out below, and make sure you stay until the end for a guest appearance from The Man.
I will never not laugh at Vince blowing out both his quads on the way to the ring. Not his pain per se, but him sitting in the corner with that look on his face….kills me.
“Tomko, give me a beat.”
“No.”
Dalton Castle usually gets me. He had a six-man with Cody & Jay Lethal against Matt Taven’s Kingdom. Cody & Jay were arguing on the outside and forgot about the match. Castle turns to them and just goes, “Helllllloooooooooo!” in the most sarcastic voice possible. It was just the most recent example of Castle being amazing.
+1 to Big E for rocking the vintage NJ Devils beanie
Titus tripping was hysterical, but Cory Graves laughing his ass off made it 10x funnier. Cole and Saxton were trying to kill the moment and Cory wasn’t having it. I laugh every time I see and hear it.