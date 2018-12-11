The ‘WWE Superstars React To Try Not To Laugh Challenge’ Will Make You Love Big E Even More

12.11.18 1 hour ago 5 Comments

WWE Network

Same

FBE, the viral YouTube video factory that brought you such classics as Teens React To YouTubers Reacting To YouTube, Millennials Don’t Know What A DVD Player Is, and Seniors Try Not To Throw Up At Faces Of Death, teamed up with some of WWE’s most likable characters for WWE Superstars React To Try Not To Laugh Challenge. It doesn’t make a lot of grammatical sense, but it’s pretty endearing.

The clip features stars like The Usos, Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks, Elias, and more watching funny viral clips and trying not to laugh. If you don’t already love The New Day, and Big E in particular, this might do the trick. Eventually the clips turn into funny WWE highlights from the past, and I swear, the part I was born to play was “guy who does not laugh at the WWE comedy segments.”

Check it out below, and make sure you stay until the end for a guest appearance from The Man.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBIG EELIASTHE NEW DAYTRY NOT TO LAUGHWWE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.10.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP