WWE Network

FBE, the viral YouTube video factory that brought you such classics as Teens React To YouTubers Reacting To YouTube, Millennials Don’t Know What A DVD Player Is, and Seniors Try Not To Throw Up At Faces Of Death, teamed up with some of WWE’s most likable characters for WWE Superstars React To Try Not To Laugh Challenge. It doesn’t make a lot of grammatical sense, but it’s pretty endearing.

The clip features stars like The Usos, Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks, Elias, and more watching funny viral clips and trying not to laugh. If you don’t already love The New Day, and Big E in particular, this might do the trick. Eventually the clips turn into funny WWE highlights from the past, and I swear, the part I was born to play was “guy who does not laugh at the WWE comedy segments.”

Check it out below, and make sure you stay until the end for a guest appearance from The Man.