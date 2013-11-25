WWE Survivor Series 2013 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Survivor Series 2013 happens live Sunday night, November 24, on pay-per-view. The show is headlined by a WWE Championship match between Randy Orton and the Big Show and a World Heavyweight Championship match between John Cena and Alberto Del Rio. The undercard features matches people are actually interested in.
We’ll be making jokes and being as snarky as possible all night long, so please join us below and let us know what you think of the show as it happens. Here’s your full card.
WWE Survivor Series 2013 Full Card
– Pre-show Match: The Miz vs. Kofi Kingston
– WWE Championship Match: Randy Orton (c) vs. The Big Show
– World Heavyweight Championship Match: John Cena (c) defeats Alberto Del Rio
– Survivor Series Elimination Match: The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose) and The Real Americans (Jack Swagger and Antonio Cesaro) vs. Cody Rhodes, Goldust, The Usos and Rey Mysterio
– 7-on-7 Elimination Match: The Cast Of Total Divas vs. Every Other Female Wrestler
– Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E Langston (c) vs. Curtis Axel
– Daniel Bryan and CM Punk vs. The Wyatt Family (Luke Harper and Erick Rowan)
I’m basically referring to this current Cena Run as the At Least It’s Not Sheamus Era
Was honestly surprised Stone Cold wasn’t on the list of people with a higher % than Cena.
Just once I’d love for someone’s music to hit during a match, and neither wrestler give a shit
Coming up next week on Total Divas…Cena awkwardly offers a cohabitation agreement to the WWE championship and the World Heavyweight Championship…after they’ve already moved in with him!
Shit Way to end a PPV
I had to work tonight, so unfortunately, I missed the PPV. However, reading some of these comments, I may have lucked out? Was there anything that did what wrestling is supposed to do (like shock, amaze, make us think, “Whoa that was fucking cool.”)?
Harper had a nice Batista bomb from the ropes. Booooooout it.
Wyatts/Bryan&Punk was good aside from a strange choice of booking
Roman Reigns in the 10 man tag opener was great. Other than that, no. Not even close.
I imagine Show walking backstage, acting all dejected, and Bryan walks up to him, claps an hand on his shoulder, shrugs and says “LOL Cena buddy…LOL Cena.”
It’s cool that Cena is cashing in his X division championship now.
He didn’t mention anyone sneaking across the border, so no.
+Obamacare
All of Cena’s clean PPV losses since 05 [bleacherreport.com]
You could argue that Cena doesn’t do enough to make people look good when he beats them, and that’s where he falls short of the Harts or Michaels of the world but he’s miles ahead of Hogan when it comes to putting people over.
Now this is where I have to plead ignorance due to not watching most of 2000’s WWE. What about when Cena lost to Orton and Batista? Where they screwy?
What’s crazy is that Jake the Snake has a better win loss percentage than Cena. (according to the Bleacherreport.com
Hogan’s loss to Warrior was dirtyish by those standards. And name the person that Stone Cold lost to clean at the height of his powers. Or Bret Hart (Michaels was screwy). Or Shawn Michaels (only Stone Cold.)
If we’re talking clean losses, it’s only RVD and Bryan for Cena isn’t it? Both the Punk losses were dirtyish.
Piper was undefeated for like 15 years.
I actually think the most insane record was Orton’s right before his heel turn this year. He wasn’t important enough to put anyone over, but he was still popular enough to never lose to heels. I think he may have been undefeated for like two solid years.
I believe that included everything including Yappapi strap matches.
Hogan would have forced someone take a bullet for him rather than jobbing to RVD equivalent.
I don’t think he had a choice in putting over RVD. He may have been murdered if RVD didn’t win.
That includes tag losses and the like no?
Cena put over Punk, Bryan, and RVD, Hogan put over only Warrior.
130-29-6 Hogan, 419-155-46 Cena.
Tonight we’re gonna party like it’s two-thou-sand-and-nine!
(Voi-ces! Brrr-Ap-Ple-Dough!)
I just hate that in unifying the titles there still going to have cena win.
They should though really. If he’s gonna be booked like that he may as well be the champion.
Earlier in the Authority’s Office.
Cena: Hey Trips I’m the World Heavyweight Champion, and I..
Trips: Yes you are
Cena: Well why is Randy the face of the WWE if I’m the World Heavyweight Champion?
Trips: Um..
Cena: What is the point of this title if you clearly do not treat it as equal to the WWE Title? Actually what is the motherf**king point of two title even if the are equal? That defeats the point of having a champion.
Trips: Yeah that’s a good point.
/Randy enters, end scene
During the main event, Trips walks up to Cena.
Trips: I have just had a great moment of inspiration. We’re going to unify the belts because really it’s silly to have two champions..
Cena: Yeah that’s what I was say-
Trips: I am proud of my idea now we’re gonna do that horrific ending that you and Punk did before I got Kev to stick the winner, only we’re not gonna bother changing the music like we didbecause the production guys got carpal tunnel from all the button pushing, ok?
zeb? is that you?
was it just me or did the end of that stream cut out when John Cena grabbed the mic. was that a dark match about to happen that we weren’t supposed to see or something?
I just flipped over to the Patriots game and even the fans there are booing.
I’d like to think they’re saying “Boournsy,” because they’re just that in to his Total Divas recaps.
All I had was this here bottle of scotch.
How can a successful company whose whole business model is based around putting on wrestling PPVs be so bad at putting on wrestling PPVs?
among other things
lack of competition, therefore they don’t try as hard
Just found out The Rock might be on Austin’s podcast in the future. That made me happy in the wrestling world today.
The Art of Wrestling is legit as well. I’m a fan of both. And since we’re on the subjects of podcasts, I like the Solomonster Sounds Off too but that’s a completely different subject of podcasts.
Art of Wrestling > Austin’s podcast
Along with the JR one, I thought the ones with DDP and Ric Flair were AWESOME.
Nice, I’ll have to check it out. Any particularly good episodes? I see JR is on there and BAH GAWD I have to listen to that.
Exactly what Anthony said. I’d recommend it.
I listen to it, if he gets the right guest it is awesome hearing about old wrestling stories.
How is Austin’s podcast?
can someone spike their protein shakes so we can actually have champions people care about?
I’m just going to keep telling myself that D-Bry is going to win the rumble and then win the championship at Mania.
Bada boom realest guys in the room how you doin’ sloppy jaloppy undefeated on a roll sawft.
Look at the bright side, you guys: a Cena/Orton showdown means they’re only wasting one program instead of two. (Sorry, Brandon, but Heel Orton is still Boring Orton.)
well i hope you all enjoyed the summer of Bryan, people. It’s back to the status quo once again….unless this builds to a cena heel turn (a man can dream)
DOWNLOAD THE WWE APP NOW TO WATCH AN ADDITIONAL 20 MINUTES OF JERN AND ORTON LIFTING THEIR BELTS!!!
A moderately entertaining event featuring crazed women and racial stereotypes, only to end with a predictable ending involving two people staring at one another. There’s my Homeland review. How was the PPV?
WHOA SPOILER AL-
Hahaha, that was the most Raw ending to a PPV I’ve ever seen. I can’t wait to hear how everyone hating this show is Bryan’s fault.
They will say that the fatal mistake was not having Triple H coming out before the Wyatts vs Bryan Punkielson and Pedigreeing both of those vanilla midgets, stealing their finishers on them, chopping his crotch, handing them their release papers and replacing them with Mason Ryan and Kevin Nash.
Terrible ending to about all the matches. I blame Obama.
No-pants vs Jorts for a belt? Vince needs a corporate slacks sponsor
I’m asking for my money back, there weren’t any fucking gators in the PPV!
Ugh, would have been great if Cena just hugged Orton and posed with The Authority to close the show
that was sufficiently shitty
I’m tired off ppv endings making me feel like crap
put the title and bray, im bored of these tool bags
oh man this slow-ass six-month run up to the inevitable is already SO ENERGIZING U GUYZ
):
You don’t…you don’t…you don’t think they would drag this out to Wrestlemania, do you?
So, D-Bry was not only bumped for Show, but also Cena.
The entire title structure of the company just got bumped for Cena.
everyone bumps for cena