WWE Survivor Series 2013 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Survivor Series 2013 happens live Sunday night, November 24, on pay-per-view. The show is headlined by a WWE Championship match between Randy Orton and the Big Show and a World Heavyweight Championship match between John Cena and Alberto Del Rio. The undercard features matches people are actually interested in.

We’ll be making jokes and being as snarky as possible all night long, so please join us below and let us know what you think of the show as it happens. Here’s your full card.

WWE Survivor Series 2013 Full Card

– Pre-show Match: The Miz vs. Kofi Kingston – WWE Championship Match: Randy Orton (c) vs. The Big Show – World Heavyweight Championship Match: John Cena (c) defeats Alberto Del Rio – Survivor Series Elimination Match: The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose) and The Real Americans (Jack Swagger and Antonio Cesaro) vs. Cody Rhodes, Goldust, The Usos and Rey Mysterio – 7-on-7 Elimination Match: The Cast Of Total Divas vs. Every Other Female Wrestler – Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E Langston (c) vs. Curtis Axel – Daniel Bryan and CM Punk vs. The Wyatt Family (Luke Harper and Erick Rowan)

