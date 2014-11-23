WWE Survivor Series 2014 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Survivor Series 2014 airs live on free-per-view on the WWE Network tonight, Sunday night, November 23. As always, the funniest fans on the Internet (who haven’t given up on the product and stopped watching) will be here all night long to tell you what’s going on, who made a shocking return and how you should feel about everything. Also, jokes!
Here’s the card, as we know it:
1. Survivor Series Match: Team Cena vs. Team Authority – if Team Authority loses, they’re not longer in charge. If Team Cena loses, they’re fired.
2. Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose
3. Divas Championship Match: AJ Lee (c) vs. Nikki Bella
4. Tag Team Championship Fatal 4 Way: Goldust and Stardust (c) vs. The Usos vs. The Miz and Damien Mizdow vs. Los Matadores
5. Survivor Series Match: Alicia Fox, Naomi, Natalya and Emma vs. Paige, Cameron, Layla and Summer Rae
Every wrestler you’ve ever heard of is in town and might show up, so here’s hoping we have a great show. Have fun, everybody.
Sting is a true master – it took him some 7 minutes to break a 3 second count!
His theme must work magic, because the ref was so mesmorised by it, his three-count was stopped at two and the hand never came down in the end!
Not to mention how long both guys were out!
Sorry, as much as I love Sting, it was kindda lame… he should have come down on a cable, or pop from under the ring – this was just… well… anticlimatic!
Dear Michael Cole,
Then Larry the fucking Cable Guy says you aren’t funny, maybe it’s time to spackle your mouth shut.
Sincerely,
Everyone
*When
Did anyone get a clock on how long Rollins was down after that last ZigZag? We were approaching Hog Wild 96 territory there.
That kiss was like Michael Coreleone kissing Fredo.
“I knew it was you AJ…you broke my heart!”
This is the first time I believe there is a legit chance at a Cena heel turn
Five bucks says Vince isn’t comfortable giving Ziggler a run on top because the buyrates for Survivor Series were so low.
They might have been higher if it had been Team Ziggler vs. Team Authority instead of Team Cena vs. the Authority…
This is a delusional dream, but, imagine if this is a push for Ziggler to win the Royal Rumble and win the title at Wrestlemania.
Dude just Survived a 3 on 1 situation and won. And the crowd was really behind him the whole time.
Plus, Dolph vs Bork is a main event I can get behind.
I can’t wait to see Sting on NXT. All new hires have to go through WWE Development, right?
I never thought they could top Jingle All The Way 2 but somehow they did! Of Course, Cena had to come out to steal some of Ziggler’s spotlight at the end
I know right? That was the one little gripe I had about the moment…it should have totally belonged to Ziggler/Sting.
Brandon, you really go through all these comments?
Mystikal makes a surprise appearance on SNL and Sting makes one at Survivor Series the following night. Dust off the JNCOs, it’s a ’98 nostalgia weekend!
Six Months of Sting as the new GM
Sting vs. HHH at Royal Rumble
Sting vs. Undertaker at Wrestlemania
Sting into the Hall of Fame
Sting as guest host of Raw tomorrow and a loss to Brock at Royal Rumble and be done with it.
Laptop for new Raw GM!
Sting’s return was exciting but I don’t care about him getting his “one last match.” Him vs. Taker in a Fragile Match just doesn’t get me excited. Sting vs. HHH seems even more pointless.
I enjoyed the show.
I know everyone is fine but I just finished and I have the perfect tagline.
Survivor Series 2014: Way Less Bad Than We Expected
+1 for that tagline.
I’m still here! (that could describe every PPV since MITB)
Fine= gone My firstborn for an edit button, Uproxx.
When Sting drops his new boss, everyone loves him. When I do it, I get fired…
Overall, I liked the show. Rowan’s theme is AWESOME, Wyatt vs Ambrose was a fun little match (although I can’t tell if having it act as a teaser for another match on a future PPV is smart or not. Maybe it is), the Diva elimination was pretty good with some surprising freshness out of some of the seemingly worst of the bunch, tag match was okay but was totally rooting for the Dusts, and the main event was pretty effin killer. Gotta say I loved the Ziggler momentum and was actually pleasantly surprised by Big Show’s turn. I thought I was too cynical to fall for something like that but hey, I was down! I wanted The Authority to win and I am not a fan of Sting (and, as a completely shallow aside, he looks kind of terrible), but his return is definitely controversial and noteworthy, so I think this thing accomplished a version of their goal.
I agree
So, if the ending leads to what we think now might be Sting vs HHH, it makes me remember last year’s scrapped WM storyline of Vince vs HHH for company control. Say they go down that path again- does Vince pick Sting to go against HHH, or does HHH pick Undertaker to represent him? Either scenario could give us one hell of a match that doesn’t involve the heavyweight title.
I thought I made up Kirk Angel
Yeah and if thats the case HHH’s willingness to do business like that shows he really has a philosophy that really is best for business.
When you look at NXT and who is on the main roster now, the future is bright from a talent standpoint. The only thing stopping WWE is themselves and their tendency to either choose bad storytelling or their unwillingness to tell good stories.
The more HHH is involved the better I think it will be which is not something many of us would’ve said years ago.
Yeah, and HHH is secure enough now with his legacy that he’d be cool with losing to Sting. (losing makes HHH a lot more likeable)
Those are interesting ideas but I still think it will be HHH/Sting. I can’t see Sting agreeing to his one run being a loss at WM.
There goes Super Ziggler again, no-selling death, burying everybody. God, WWE puts out the same old shit every month.
Hahaha
Somewhere Ted Turner is rolling in his vault like Scrooge Mcduck laughing maniacally.
He is?
If you guys don’t get a fun Dark Knight Returns vibe from Sting’s appearance tonight…I don’t know how else you like to enjoy storytelling in pro graps..
It’s just… the paint is like 4 inches from his hairline. Emphasizes how long he’s been in the game, you know? If he had like a cowl and some body armor THEN I could see maybe see what you’re talking about.
Dude, everyone will be into it later. I’m sorry they were burnt out tonight.
Wrestlemania – Daniel Bryan beats Triple H and then Orton and Batista to win the title.
SummerSlam – Lesnar squashes Cena
Survivor Series – John Cena does nothing, Ziggler plays hero with help from MOTHAFUCKIN STING.
WWE hit a major home run at three of the four major PPVs this year.
+1
+ 3 out of 4
So Am I the only one that things Vince set this up?
Larry the Cable Guy is 4 years younger than Sting
I think the important thing we learned from this show is that you can stop crazy people from attacking other craze people by simply playing their theme music.
Or theme music they don’t recognize in this case
The Sting angle was clearly a last-minute hotshot, since the original plan of a Randy Orton run-in had to be scrapped when he locked himself in the production truck to splice together an “RKO Outta Nowhere” clip set to the backward, one-handed Odell Beckham, Jr. catch from SNF earlier in the evening…
+1
+1
So, both AJ Lee & HHH had to relive past Wrestlemania moments tonight… and in the meantime NY Giants score a touchdown and NBC plays Punk’s theme. Sounds about right!
“Cult of Personality” is playing on the Giants/Cowboys game. CM Punk is returning?!!!!
The Authority thought they had an “Easy Ride(r)” to a win. Suddenly a wild Peter Fonda appears!
Like, if he had showed up instead of Sting. That would have been awesome.
Or even better, Action Bronson.
When I was a little, little kid I used to think that if Sting sweat off all his face paint it would reveal him to be someone I knew. Like, he it’s not Sting, it’s my next door neighbor Brian’s dad Roger!
nah, turned out he was just some dude. Go figure.
Was him?
One call, that’s all….does nobody read contracts anymore…jeezus…
Sting vs. Terra Ryzin at Mania?
let me get this straight… Cena got pinned in the middle of the match, ziggler overcame a 3-1 and you guys are still complaining? Come on people
+1
+1 for DH, if that wasn’t clear
Yea, this was actually the smarkiest of the smarky. Cena didn’t overcome the odds, you dopes.
Cena is now in charge…that alone warrants jumping off buildings.
Enh, I was rooting for the Authority. Ziggler’s comeback seemed unbelievable to me. Still some good spots, though.
i know right
Don’t forget to cancel your free accounts, everybody.
(Not saying that because of Sting. I never had any intention of paying for next month.)
Or just keep it forever. Seriously, it’s $10 a month, and if you’re splitting it with a buddy you’re a cheapass. The money you pay for WWE Network leads to a better product. You want better wrestling? Better writing? Want WWE to go sign your favorite indy guys? Pay for the damn Network and stop freeloading.
At least keep it through december. TLC is always a decent PPV and more importantly, freaking NXT Takeover: REvolution is on the 11th.
@ddragon7 has a very, very valid point.
Oh, yep, good call. I should stick around for that.
Hey, hey! Cancel AFTER NXT on Thursday, weirdo
It is easier to subscribe when you are splitting the cost with a buddy or in my case, my brother who lives in Las Vegas. $5 a month!
Still no Fallout Show?
SEE WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THERE IS NO AUTHORITY?!?!?!?!!
So I missed the show, worth catching tomorrow?
Ambrose/Wyatt felt like a Raw match with a really good clothesline.
I was distracted during some of it, but yeah, I was going to say that Ambrose-Wyatt was decent.
Wyatt/Ambrose was a good match.
The only worthwhile match was the main event, but it was a really fun main event.
It’s being replayed now.
So, just to be clear…. Survivor Series was aimed at new WWE Network subscribers who never have seen a PPV before, but know who Sting is…?
possibly old timers who don’t understand this dang new technology and such. casual viewers with any knowledge of wrestling history would know who sting is
+1
Not too worry, gang. Tomorrow is A New Day.
…I’ll just show myself out.
If Triple H and Steph buy a ticket tomorrow then none of this matters
Does that last match make up for what was a pretty mediocre at best FPV?
Kinda?
Up until the finish, sure.
Pretty much
No.
Sure.
YES
Did they forget about the PPV Fallout show…?
@Jrm lol
“This may be the last time you see the three of us”-Michael Cole, cocktease.
I honestly thought Sting and Hunter were gonna embrace after that long ass staredown & Authority wins
lol. my stream is replaying the ppv
Tonight hundreds of thousands got to experience for FREE! The beauty of Survivor Series with the playback quality of a scratched copy of Resident Evil 2!
no shit i had zero problems either….
Roku 2…not a single problem.
My laptop ran it smooth as butter pretty much. one brief freeze.
I watched through my PS4 and didn’t have any problems at all.
Dolph Ziggler used a Gameshark.
+1
+1
+1 clearly that was the case
+1
+1
+1
+1 !
Wait, wasn’t there going to be a Vince interview? They’re just replaying the PPV…
stone cold pod cast tomorrow after raw
Wondering the same thing
Ziggler deserved the win because it was always his team. He took the beat downs and was the heart and soul of the team.