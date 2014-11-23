WWE Survivor Series 2014 Open Discussion Thread

11.23.14

WWE Survivor Series 2014 airs live on free-per-view on the WWE Network tonight, Sunday night, November 23. As always, the funniest fans on the Internet (who haven’t given up on the product and stopped watching) will be here all night long to tell you what’s going on, who made a shocking return and how you should feel about everything. Also, jokes!

Here’s the card, as we know it:

1. Survivor Series Match: Team Cena vs. Team Authority – if Team Authority loses, they’re not longer in charge. If Team Cena loses, they’re fired.

2. Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose

3. Divas Championship Match: AJ Lee (c) vs. Nikki Bella

4. Tag Team Championship Fatal 4 Way: Goldust and Stardust (c) vs. The Usos vs. The Miz and Damien Mizdow vs. Los Matadores

5. Survivor Series Match: Alicia Fox, Naomi, Natalya and Emma vs. Paige, Cameron, Layla and Summer Rae

Make sure you’ve read our staff predictions and analysis before the show begins. You should also read our countdown of the 15 worst Survivor Series teams in show history. 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Survivor Series 2014 column, so reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration.

Every wrestler you’ve ever heard of is in town and might show up, so here’s hoping we have a great show. Have fun, everybody.

