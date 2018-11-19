WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Survivor Series 2018 results. The show was headlined by a series of Raw vs. Smackdown matches, including WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Survivor Series 2018 column.

WWE Survivor Series 2018 Results:

– Kickoff Match: Team SmackDown (The Usos, The New Day, Sanity, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and The Colóns) defeated Team Raw (Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, The Revival, The B-Team, Lucha House Party, and The Ascension). The Usos were the survivors for the Smackdown team. Jimmy Uso pinned Scott Dawson off a splash to win the match.

– Natalya and Ruby Riott got into a brawl backstage. They were replaced on the Raw women’s Survivor Series team by Sasha Banks and Bayley.

1. Team Raw (Mickie James, Nia Jax, Tamina, Bayley, and Sasha Banks) defeated Team Smackdown (Carmella, Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka, and Mandy Rose). Tamina pinned Naomi almost immediately. Carmella rolled up Tamina to eliminate her in response. Mandy Rose eliminated Mickie James, stealing a pin from Sonya Deville. Banks submitted Rose with the Banks Statement. Deville and Bayley were both counted out. Jax turned on Banks, causing her to get eliminated by Asuka. Jax then Samoan dropped and pinned Asuka to win the match.

2. Raw vs. Smackdown Champion vs. Champion: Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura. Rollins dodged a Kinshasa and countered with a curb stomp to win the match.

3. Raw vs. Smackdown Champion vs. Champion: AOP defeated The Bar. Big Show caused Drake Maverick to pee his pants, causing a distraction and allowing AOP to win.