Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Survivor Series 2018 results. The show was headlined by a series of Raw vs. Smackdown matches, including WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Survivor Series 2018 column.
WWE Survivor Series 2018 Results:
– Kickoff Match: Team SmackDown (The Usos, The New Day, Sanity, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and The Colóns) defeated Team Raw (Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, The Revival, The B-Team, Lucha House Party, and The Ascension). The Usos were the survivors for the Smackdown team. Jimmy Uso pinned Scott Dawson off a splash to win the match.
– Natalya and Ruby Riott got into a brawl backstage. They were replaced on the Raw women’s Survivor Series team by Sasha Banks and Bayley.
1. Team Raw (Mickie James, Nia Jax, Tamina, Bayley, and Sasha Banks) defeated Team Smackdown (Carmella, Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka, and Mandy Rose). Tamina pinned Naomi almost immediately. Carmella rolled up Tamina to eliminate her in response. Mandy Rose eliminated Mickie James, stealing a pin from Sonya Deville. Banks submitted Rose with the Banks Statement. Deville and Bayley were both counted out. Jax turned on Banks, causing her to get eliminated by Asuka. Jax then Samoan dropped and pinned Asuka to win the match.
2. Raw vs. Smackdown Champion vs. Champion: Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura. Rollins dodged a Kinshasa and countered with a curb stomp to win the match.
3. Raw vs. Smackdown Champion vs. Champion: AOP defeated The Bar. Big Show caused Drake Maverick to pee his pants, causing a distraction and allowing AOP to win.
Can someone just kidnap Vince, strap him to a chair and Ludovico him into making main roster PPVs not suck? This show was a FUCKING TURD, and right after one of the best fucking TakeOvers since the last TakeOver.
So does the Kick Off match not count for “Raw sweeping the show”? (I know that’s just what the announcers were saying)
Wow what a fucking terrible show. Just wow.
Honestly I’ll happily sit through 2 hours of mediocre to Drake Maverick pissing himself level wrestling every month if we can have more double main events like that
I tuned in mid-Ronda beatdown after finishing an episode of Nitro. Between that and the multiple Yes Locks spot, I actually fooled myself into getting hyped, riiight before they just went and shit the bed yet again.
That was exactly as bad as we thought it’d be
I have been a network subscriber since day one. The main roster program has been bad for a while now, but that PPV was so bad I finally canceled my account. The product is clearly not for me. I will miss NXT.