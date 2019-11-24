WWE Survivor Series 2019 Open Discussion Thread

1. No Holds Barred Match for the WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Rey Mysterio 2. Universal Championship Match: The Fiend Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan 3. Brand Supremacy Triple Threat Match: Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler 4. Brand Supremacy Triple Threat Match: United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong 5. Brand Supremacy Triple Threat Tag Team Match: Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Undisputed Era 6. Survivor Series Elimination Triple Threat Match: Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Ricochet) vs. Team Smackdown (Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, and Shorty G) vs. Team NXT (TBA) 7. Survivor Series Elimination Triple Threat Match: Team Raw (Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Sarah Logan) vs. Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and Nikki Cross) vs. Team NXT (TBA) 8. NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole (c) vs. TBD (winner of Pete Dunne, Damien Priest, and Killian Dain triple threat at NXT TakeOver War Games)

Survivor Series 2019 , solidly number four in WWE’s “big four,” airs this Sunday, November 24, live on WWE Network. The two-hour pre-show starts at 6PM ET/3PM PT. The show features a number of Raw vs. Friday Night Smackdown vs. NXT matches, a no holds barred match for the WWE Championship, Daniel Bryan challenging The Fiend for the Universal Championship, and more. Here’s the full card, as we know it.

If you’d like to read our complete analysis and predictions for the show, you can do that here.

