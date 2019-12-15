WWE TLC 2019 Open Discussion Thread

1. TLC Match: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin 2. Universal Championship Match: The Fiend Bray Wyatt (c) vs. The Miz 3. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: New Day (c) vs. The Revival 4. Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy 5. TLC Match for the Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch 6. Tables Match: Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley 7. Viking Raiders open challenge for the Raw Tag Team Championship

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2019 airs this Sunday, December 15, live on WWE Network. The show features two TLC matches, Bray Wyatt defending the Universal Championship against The Miz, and more. Make sure you’re here all night to talk about the show with the funniest fans on the Internet, who will surely lose their sugar when The New New Daniel Bryan randomly shows up to cost Miz the match.

If you’d like to read our full rundown of the show including match predictions, you can do that here.

Make sure to reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread with a +1, because we’ll include ten of the best, funniest, or most insightful in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of TLC 2019 column. Flip your comments to “newest” in the drop-down menu, and enjoy the show!