WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs 2018 airs this Sunday, December 16, live on WWE Network. The show features twelve (whew) matches, including the First-Ever™ triple threat women’s TLC match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, as well as The New Daniel Bryan defending the WWE Championship against AJ Styles, and more. Make sure you’re here this weekend for our complete coverage, including our live thread, results, and ongoing updates.

TLC 2018 Card:

1. WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles

2. Triple Threat TLC Match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

3. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax

4. Intercontinental Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

5. Mixed Match Challenge Finals: Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox vs. R-Truth and Carmella

6. Finn Bálor vs. Drew McIntyre

7. Guitar Ladder Match: Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

8. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

9. Tables Match: Natalya vs. Ruby Riott

10. Triple Threat Match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Bar (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos

11. Chairs Match: Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio

12. TLC Match: Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin (if Strowman wins, he gets a Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble and Corbin is stripped of all authoritative power; if Corbin wins, he becomes permanent General Manager of Raw)

As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all twelve matches. Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and be here on Sunday to see if you’re correct.

Here’s what we think will go down at TLC.