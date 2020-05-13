Up until the past few years, The Undertaker was infamous for upholding kayfabe, committing to always appearing in character. In a recent interview on WWE’s The Bump, Taker, out of character, said he doesn’t think he could pull that off today.

“It would be virtually impossible in this day and age to maintain the mystique of the character,” The Undertaker, who is currently the subject of a documentary series on the WWE Network, told the hosts. He explained that had to work hard to protect the character back then, and he thinks that would be even more difficult with the amount of cameras backstage at WWE today.