WWE Worlds Collide 2020 Open Discussion Thread

1. Imperium (Walter, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel and Alexander Wolfe) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong) 2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Toni Storm 3. Finn Bálor vs. Ilja Dragunov 4. Fatal Four-way for the Cruiserweight Championship: Angel Garza (c) vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks 5. DIY vs. Mustache Mountain 6. Kickoff Show Match: Mia Yim vs. Kay Lee Ray

WWE Worlds Collide: NXT vs. NXT UK airs this Saturday, January 25, live on WWE Network starting at 7 ET/4 PT . The replacement for a Royal Rumble weekend edition of TakeOver features a TakeOver-worthy card, including an eight-man tag team main event, matches for the NXT Women’s and Cruiserweight Championships, and more. Here’s tonight’s full card.

