1. Kickoff Show Match: Kay Lee Ray defeated Mia Yim. The NXT UK Women’s Champion pinned Yim by reversing an O’Connor roll and using the ropes for leverage.

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Worlds Collide 2020 results. The NXT vs. NXT UK live special featured an NXT Women’s Championship match, an eight-man tag team main event, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Worlds Collide column.

2. Finn Bálor defeated Ilja Dragunov. Bálor put Dragunov away with a Coup de Grace, followed by 1916.

– Cathy Kelley interviewed the Grizzled Young Veterans and the Broserweights in the crowd, announcing that the winners of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will move on to NXT TakeOver: Portland to challenge for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

3. Fatal Four-way for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Jordan Devlin defeated Angel Garza (c), Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott, and Travis Banks. The Cruiserweight Championship has been redesigned with a black strap instead of purple. Garza hit a Wing Clipper on Scott, but Devlin broke it up and knocked Garza down with a headbutt. Devlin then hit Devlinside on Scott to win the match and the Cruiserweight Championship. After the match, Devlin stood on the announce table and cut a promo about how you should, “never bet against an ace.”

– New North American Champion Keith Lee was seen in the crowd, as well as Chelsea Green and her manager, Robert Stone.

4. DIY defeated Moustache Mountain. Tommaso Ciampa pinned Trent Seven after DIY’s old finisher, Meet in the Middle. After the match, the two teams shook hands and hugged.

– Recent NXT signee Mercedes Martinez was in the crowd, as well as upcoming NXT Women’s Championship challenger Bianca Belair. Dakota Kai was also shown, and Tegan Nox attacked her from behid. The two brawled, including Nox tackling Kai through the ringside barricade, until security pulled them apart.