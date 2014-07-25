WWE’s Daniel Bryan Stopped a Burglar Because He Is Still The Best In The World

Daniel Bryan may be off of television for the foreseeable future, but that’s not stopping him from getting physical (oh god oh god be careful oh god) to prevent a home invasion.
According to an Arizona ABC affiliate, Bryan spotted the door to his house opening from the inside as he arrived home with his wife (WWE’s Brie Bella) this past Monday. Bryan chased after two men on foot, catching one of them, 22-year-old Cesar Sosa. Bryan struggled with, then detained Sosa, because apparently Sosa either didn’t know who he was robbing, or thinks wrestling is fake and they have the athleticism of a 29-year old blogger (shh, no one you know).
Sosa has been booked by the Phoenix Police Department, but the second suspect remains at large. We can only assume he’s studying tape and trying to figure out how to steal KENTA’s moveset for next time.
**UPDATE**
Fox 10 News held a press conference with Bryan, Brie, and most importantly their dog Josie to discuss the incident. In addition to running down the events of the burglary and ensuing chase, Bryan also gives an update on his current health, as well as revealing that he’ll need another neck surgery to correct further damage in his neck.
He only caught one?
I guess that’s a solid B+ effort.
BREAKING: Image of the burglars leaving Bryan’s home –
i feel guilty for laughing at that, especially since im black.
Why would God burglarise?
If Bryan and Rusev suddenly start traveling together then this is 100% confirmed.
I’m sure the burglar will be abeyanced for 5 to 10.
That was dumb as hell for Bryan to do, especially coming off neck surgery. What if that robber has a gun or a knife. You have money, you have insurance Dbry, leave the punks for the police.
But the puppy!
God forbid he defend his home and wife…
If I ever decide to rob a home, it is going to be your home, because I know you wont do anything about it.
Breaking News: The cops have released a picture of the 2nd burglary suspect.
Cattle Mutilation would be confusing for a burglar.
Can’t wait to see this unfold on a new episode of total divas.
Also, D-Bry looks bigger, muscle wise.
Knee+! That’s the knee that foiled a burglary, Maggle!
Bryan channeling his inner Kurt Angle it seems.
Jeez, Brian just seems like a great guy. Even Briana Danielson seems really likeable.
Questions we gotta know:
Did Bryan shout out “YOU’RE GONNA GET YOUR FUCKING HEAD KICKED IN!”
Did he strike the thief to chants of “YES!”?
When subduing the foe, did he use the Yes Lock or Cattle Mutilation?
Did Brie shout “BRIE MODE COME ON PHOENIX!” while trying to get help?
Those burglars were 1) super unlucky to break into the house of a wrestler, and 2) super lucky that, of all the wrestlers in the world, they broke into the house of the nicest wrestler ever.
Oh man, the bit of that press conference where he describes the watch his dad gave him…
Yes. You know what dicks burglars are, but then you hear that they were going to steal something that is “worthless” and the impact it would have had. Assholes.
Can you imagine what would have happened if they had broken into Lesnar’s house? Borked to death.
Stopped a burglar WITH A BROKEN FREAKIN NECK!
The burglar was fat and gassed out?
Is this WWE’s way of shoot bringing CM Punk back into the mix?
That video of local PD and Daniel and Brie warmed my heart. It was so small town and cute and as a guy who has watched Chicago local news his whole life, made me smile.
Next week John Cena takes down a drug cartel, no sells gunshots, and has a press conference on CNN talking about how Bryan Danielson is a talented guy but scared.
“It’s unusual to be on camera fully clothed”
Bryan seems very cool and laid back about it, and Brie is just plain not having it.
So…these guys deserve death for almost taking Josie and Bryan’s watch from his father, right?