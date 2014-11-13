WWE’s PG Experiment Has Resulted In The Oldest Audience In Company History

“Give me another decade and I’ll totally turn this around.”
WWE’s PG direction may be frustrating to older fans who fondly remember the good ol’ days when wrestlers were allowed to bleed, use big people words and old ladies gave birth to hands, but, in theory, it’s a smart business decision for WWE. Some of the company’s most successful periods have come when the product was more kid-friendly, and the best way to forge a hardcore fan is grab ’em when they’re young. So I completely understand WWE’s decision to stick rigidly to a PG rating, or at least I would if it were working. It’s not.
The Wrestling Observer just released a breakdown of who’s watching WWE’s top programming (Raw, Smackdown and Total Divas) and WWE can’t be pleased about the numbers. For starters, the average WWE viewer is now 41.4 years old, which means the WWE audience is older now than it’s ever been.
The audience WWE is targeting most aggressively, the under 18 set, only make up 19% of WWE’s audience. The prime 18 – 34 demographic make up only 22% of the audience. By far WWE’s largest demographic are the borderline retired – a whopping 37% of the audience is over 50. For the sake of comparison, the audience for Dancing With the Stars, the quintessential old-person show, is around 40% over 50, and they haven’t spent a decade desperately trying to attract young viewers.
The gender split is 63% male, 37% female, but that’s a deceptive number, since it takes into account Total Divas, which attracts a separate audience from WWE’s main wrestling product. If you just take Raw and Smackdown into account the split is 68% male to 32% female.
So yes, a decade of flin flarn John Cena and a recent concerted effort to be more progressive and less shitty about women, and the audience hasn’t budged an inch — they’re still sitting there in their La-Z-Boys, overwhelmingly male and increasingly aged. Maybe it’s time for WWE to go back to basics, stop obsessing over the youth audience and produce a product somebody, anybody, not already a hardcore fan might want to watch. If they don’t, the greatest threat to their ratings going forward might be the Grim Reaper.
via eWrestlingNews
I’ll say this though, in that decade, Jern has really perfected his Manningface.
[manningface.s3.amazonaws.com]
If i know anything about teenagers, it’s that they like cool things, like eating vitamins and saying prayers.
“WWE’s PG direction may be frustrating to older fans who fondly remember the good ol’ days when wrestlers were allowed to use bleed, use big people words and old ladies gave birth to hands, but, in theory, it’s a smart business decision for WWE.”
Please diagram this sentence.
If you can’t handle a three-line sentence, I’m not sure I can help you.
I’m not really referring to the length.
Is it the big words?
– “use bleed”
– “WRESTLERS (subject) were allowed to BLEED (verb), USE (verb) and OLD LADIES (noun?)”
– excessive commas leading to confusing sentence structure, which is what mostly inspired me to comment
This is just in the one sentence I mentioned. Please proofread your work. You get paid to write this. Don’t be the Michael Cole of blogging.
Oof. Got you there, Nate.
At least we know what CM Punk’s secret uproxx account is. GRAMMAR SLAM!
Commas in a list are not cool anymore? T_T
It’s obviously a typo. Just remove the “use” in front of “bleed” and the sentence works.
I love the interweb.
In this case, blood was used as a storytelling method. Wrestlers were alowed to use blood to tell a story, just as they cas use a ladder or a chair. It’s not that hard to get.
Thanks for actually pointing out the typo instead of just being snotty and condescending. Well, you were still the latter, but at least pointing out the extra “use” kept your post from being completely useless.
let’s not pretend your first two responses weren’t snotty and condescending.
Just responding to the general tone of the original comment.
@Nate Birch
Wait… how was I being condescending. I was replying to the “please diagram this sentence” guy. It was the kind of typo that happens all the time when editing. Don’t be mean to me.
@Lester I was responding to Bee J further up the page. You’re on the good commenters list, don’t fret.
Fuck yes!
I hate to be that guy (no I don’t, I love it) but the sentence should really be this (or something like it): “WWE’s PG direction may be frustrating to older fans who fondly remember the good ol’ days when wrestlers were allowed to bleed, use big people words, and give birth to hands (if they were old ladies), but in theory it’s a smart business decision for WWE.”
Let’s hear it for parallel construction, the Oxford comma, and the fewest possible punctuation marks!
(Adding, I’m a grumpy old wrestling fan.)
@jja Approved.
Doesn’t this bring up the same old debates about whether traditional ratings and demographics are meaningful? My understanding is that older people are the most reliable and easiest to count demographic because they still mostly watch TV when it actually airs (instead of DVR, streaming, etc.) and because they are the most likely to actually respond to surveys.
I would imagine viewers under 18 are especially hard to count since they aren’t likely to be surveyed themselves and their parents probably don’t know what they are watching half the time. I know my parents definitely did not approve of pro wrestling when I was a kid, but I secretly watched it anyways.
There is only one way to solve. We are going to knock on every door in the world.
Which coast do you want?
I recommend a pitch clock that you can install behind home plate.
Oh shit sorry I thought we were talking about baseball
“a recent concerted effort to be more progressive and less shitty about women”
Pardon?
Well, comparatively speaking.
Was wondering about that myself. I guess it is kinda happening, but only on NXT. Definitely hasn’t hit the main roster yet, and probably won’t for awhile,
Just throwing this out there, but this could be a little misleading. If a bunch of 10 year olds are watching the show, they’re probably watching with 40s mom and dad or uncle or grandpa or whatever, and thus bringing old fogies with them, skewing the age average up, as opposed to if a bunch of teenagers were watching, who wouldn’t need supervision and would therefore bring the average down.
Yeah, anecdotally, I know some 40-ish men who watch the shows with their kids and take them to shows. Without knowing how they gathered the data, it’s hard to tell how that’s counted.
Or, it could be that all the kids that once watched the programming during the 80’s and 90’s are still watching and the new terrible shit is off-putting to newer audiences not acclimated to wrestling culture.
Sounds to me like WWE needs a big crisis event and a reboot of its continuity to attract the new fans.
Earth-2 John Cena is on the cover of Cocoa Pebbles.
That is not the worst idea, Cami.
Earth-1 John Cena has sex with Catwoman and pisses himself?
Uh, separate events…
Bring on the NXT 52.
As long as they take like a year to plan it out instead of trying to pull together a massive reboot in three months.
Is this based on Nielsen ratings? If it is, aren’t those the absolute worst barometer for gauging audience demographics?
A digression, but the fact that The Walking Dead was almost picked up by NBC still makes me laugh.
I’m gonna use bleed all over these misleading Nielsen ratings, Maggle!
It’s not very effective…
Dammit, I was late on the Pokeymans jokes. Shoulda known better.
WWE are actually very pleased by these figures. They are closing in on their goal of having an audience entirely made of dementia patients who won’t notice the lack of continuity
If they want to attract younger viewers SHORTEN RAW. Is there anyone under 20 that can sit through 3 hours of anything?
Rename commercial breaks “Facebook checking POWER BREAKS”.
Well and on the east coast it goes until 11 PM? Not sure how many youngsters can stay up that late.
Now I’m picturing Dusty Rhodes as a snorlax, with “Bleed’ as an attack. “Use bleed, Dustlax!”
WWE used “Bleed!” It’s no longer effective!
Couldn’t this just be the natural age progression of their fan base and a failure to bring in new young fans? I mean I’m 35 and I’ve been watching off and on since I was 8.
This just tells me they need to go back to TV-14. Teenagers want to see puppies and blood and so does the older audience who actually watch regularly. TV-PG is clearly a failure.
No. Teenagers who want to see “puppies” (ugh) and blood have internet porn and the Walking Dead. Wrestling fans want a consistently compelling, logical, and well-written wrestling show.
You used “puppies” as term unironically. Yuck.
I’ve been watching the Monday Night Wars and just reminiscing…
I weep for new fans of wrestling. Take what you love about wrestling now, multiply it by infinity, and take it to the depth of forever, and you will still have barely a glimpse of what it was like growing up in the Golden Age.
The “Golden Age” was probably the mid-’80s when AWA, JCP, Mid-South, and the WWF all had national TV deals. Or maybe it was the mid-’90s when Japan was at its peak, if that’s your kind of thing. Maybe it was the late ’70s when you pretty much only had your own territory and it lived and died with you. Maybe the Golden Age is the mid-’00s and the rise of the indies. Maybe the Golden Age is the era where one company puts out as many great matches in a month as three did fifteen years ago. Maybe the Golden Age will be next year after Vince dies from some karmically-appropriate malady, like explosive diarrhea or having his face caved in by a coked up ring-rat.
Silver Age then. Whatevas cleva.
I think everyone can agree that the current era is the Brussels Sprouts Age.
The number one problem is the announce team. Seriously fuck those three disinterested, out-of-touch, bickering men. Watch NXT and tell me they aren’t doing a much better job (Regal is the best, followed by Jason Albert).
PG ratings might make casual fans think that the product sucks, which isn’t true. The wrestling is great, but you can’t get invested in anyone when both the booking and the appointed mouthpieces tell a confusing story.
They also need to devote some dedicated TV time to talky stuff for guys that aren’t the main event. We don’t need 20+ minutes EVERY. FUCKING. WEEK. of HHH and Cena saying nothing new. Half of that time could be X midcarder telling us their motivations and reminding us they exist.
Youtube / App stuff doesn’t count.
I agree on the announce team — it’s usually the first thing my fiance starts snarking on when she finds herself trapped in the vicinity of wrestling. I actually like Byron Saxton a lot — him, Regal and Renee would make a good three person booth.
Ehhhh… Keep Regal and Saxton, but I’d rather have Rich Brennan than Renee. She’s a great interviewer, but behind the commentary table she’s not the best.
Really is an underrated problem. Cole, JBL, and Lawler are so terrible.
A little quality assurance/continuity/editing work on the script before the show would go a long way too, but that’s assuming they even have one nailed down before the show starts half the time, which seems doubtful.
The announce team is the worst. Lawler has been mailing it in for years. Once upon a time, he was good at his job. Those days are long gone.
JBL wakes up long enough to shout about Flying Usos or twerking or power couples.
Cole is not effective at anything. Too often I have turned the volume off just so I don’t have to listen to the Stooges rant about whatever silly thing they are asaying.
@TheFakeMSol
Hannibal is on NBC and is WAY more violent and mature than The Walking Dead.
Matthew Perry and Sean Hayes.
“A recent concerted effort to be more progressive and less shitty about women”
Uh….
When I was a kid my Dad and his friends watched wrestling to. Sometimes he’d take me along to hang out with his friends when they’d get together and watch. For me part of the fun was that I got to enjoy this entertainment with both my own friends (kids) and my dad’s friends (adults).
So really, I don’t understand what the problem with older men enjoying this is. If any of you think it’s cuz younger people not watching now means less older men watching 20-30 years down the road, with even less kids watching by then, consider this:
Everything in life happens in cycles. Before Vince bought out everything, we had other smaller companies. We’ve already seen how the stock is falling. The end result will be he loses money, power, and control. Then other companies begin appearing again, and with a variety of minds doing different things with the sport in terms of characters, storylines, and of course stunts,, it’ll make wrestling interesting and entertaining again. Then more people of all ages will watch again, and it’ll make money again, and then the “next Vince McMahon” will come and buy it all up again…
You see where I’m going with this.
Downton Abbey has more blood than WWE these days.
how about if they just wrestle?? they lost me a long time ago.