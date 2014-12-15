WWE’s Teaming Up With Mortal Kombat For A New Video Game. Finish Him, Maggle!

You’ve enjoyed a lot of wrestling games that let you pin Hulk Hogan. How about a game that lets you kill Hulk Hogan?
Via Joystiq:
WWE is partnering with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm Studios to create a new spin on the wrestling company’s brand of brawling, WWE Immortals. The game will launch on iOS and Android devices for free next year, and will feature “epic Superstar battles in a fantastically re-imagined WWE world.” …
While no other details are known about WWE Immortals, NetherRealm will handle the development in conjunction with Phosphor Game Studios. Phosphor is the developer behind first-person survival shooter Nether and The Dark Meadow, a creepy mobile adventure game. WWE has found ways to capitalize on its wrestling roster in the mobile space this year, as the company launched trading card battler WWE SuperCard in August, reaching 1.5 million downloads in its first week.
I think a WWE Mortal Kombat is something we could all get behind, especially if, like, Big Show can KO punch someone’s head off. Do a special combination and he punches off their head three times. Think of the possibilities! Kofi Kingston could botch and accidentally do a fatality in the middle of a round. The Miz’s fatality could be not catching his opponent on a dive.
Of course, ‘WWE Immortals’ being a mobile game dulls the excitement a little. If you’ve played Supercard (or you’re STILL playing it for some reason) you know WWE mobile games are freemium nonsense with no point or end game. The thrill of getting a picture of Naomi with a yellow background instead of a purple one shouldn’t be worth ten bucks, but here we are. That said, I’m a grandpa and WWE’s console games aren’t much better.
No lie, though; if WWE gives me a game where I can elbow drop someone so hard their torso explodes, I’m in.
Cue AJ Styles complaining about gimmick infringement…
Would Sami Zayn’s fights all end in “Friendship”?
+1
Only is El Torito’s end in “Beastiality”
It will all be great until you have to fight John Cena. Suddenly you realize he can no-sell a Fatality, followed up by making a “poopy” joke as he AA’s you and you are turned into a bloody corpse.
I gotta assume this game will still be PG. It’ll probably be like Wrestlemania The Arcade Game with Undertaker smashing tombstones over your head and The Miz dropping a walk of fame star on your head, except everyone is dressed up in unnecessary accessories. I don’t even like the re-imagingings that Netherrealm does of their own characters, but I guess seeing Dystopian Road Warrior Dean Ambrose might be pretty cool
Kane can probably light you on fire, but then your character opens bit cartoon eyes and is actually just covered in soot. KANE WINS
Cena’s finisher is dropping a shit-ton of brightly coloured merch on you.
Bray Wyatt *BLEARPS* you away, jump back to him rocking in his chair. BRAY WINS
If this is anything like the cancelled WWE Brawl and WWE Titans, I’m game and would love to see a port to consoles/PC.
Seems odd that WWE would choose the ultra-violent Mortal Kombat franchise to team up with considering, you know, PG-era reasons and stuff.
Jack Swagger will accidentally do a Fatality by kicking someone’s head off too hard.
After Round 1 FIGHT!
SO, WE GET THIS ONLINE AND MOD THE HELL OUT OF IT, RIGHT?
I need MvC style TRIOS matches for my Shield vs New Day fanfic.
I got super-excited thinking this would be Midway (sob), but unfortunately that ship has well sailed.
Why can’t they make a game like Def Jam Vendetta or Tekken
Closest you’ll get to that is All-Stars, which is actually a lot of fun.
Cesaro’s Fatalities will be decapitating people’s heads off with European Uppercuts and giant swing until they explode into bones.
The only way to beat Shao-Cena
iOS and Android? Pass.
For the record, NetherRealm has developed mobile versions of Batman Arkham City and Arkham Origins.
After SuperCard (which is essentially a carbon copy of 2K’s NBA MyTeam app), I’m pretty sure this is just going to end up being a palette swap of NetherRealm’s Injustice mobile game, which involves a lot of tapping and swiping.
If only Punk were around we’d get to actually see him in the game doing this to Big Show’s fat head
So it’s essentially the “In Your House games?”
Titus O’Neal will turn into a Gator, Cena will throw dumbbells, Randy Orton will had viper hands, Ryback will eat his opponent for a fatality, El Torito gets Beastiality fatalities and Daniel will be dressed as a school teacher throwing pluses and minuses.
Dean Ambrose will have the exact animations of the Joker and Seth Rollins will get Two-Face from the DC v Mortal Kombat game.
Tyson Kidd and Natalya turn into cats as Animalities and Miz decapitates opponents heads off with 1-3 uppercuts ala Johnny Cage while Mizdow mimics him.
Justin Gabriel will turn into a werewolf and Sting will turn into a Scorpion.
I still play Supercard. This may be effort justification, but I think it’s worth the time as long as you don’t pay for anything. Beating someone who clearly dropped 50 bucks on cards and still don’t know what they’re doing feels great.
Mobile game?
Booooooooooo!
Injustice: Gods Among Us was also developed by NetherRealm. They’re perfectly capable of making fighting games without fatalites.
After a flawless victory, we get the musical cue: I AM PERFECTION!