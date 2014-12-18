You asked for it, and here it is: our choices for the WWE’s top 10 matches of the year for 2014.
2014 was a rough year for pro wrestling creatively, but it’s important to look back and remember how much great wrestling WWE gave us. Sure, most of it was surrounded by infuriating nonsense, but the good stuff makes rummaging through the bad worth it, and I’d recommend you going back and checking these out. Especially #10. Watch that one five or six times in a row.
Let us know your choices in our comments section below. Love pro wrestling.
10. WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena – SummerSlam
A sentimental favorite at #10. From the Best and Worst of SummerSlam 2014:
I love this match more than I love my family. I can’t even describe it.
I have never seen a match so directly pulled from my brain. Seriously, think about it … if you’re reading predictions for a John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar match written by me, what’s it gonna say? It’s gonna say that Lesnar should just show up, destroy him for 15 minutes, laugh at his attempts at offense and just end his life to become the new champion. That’s what I type when I’m being hatefully optimistic. It’s not something I’d ever expect to exist. Hell, when we did Pick ‘Ems at the place I watched the show I picked Cena, because you HAVE to pick Cena.
I’ve read a lot of complaints about the match online today, and man, if you need an illustration of the self-defeating environment WWE’s created with their last decade-plus of booking, look no further than the damn Internet. People are complaining that the match was a squash. They wanted “a match.” Guys, this was a match. This was a match. What’s the alternative? The status quo? Do you really want a 50/50 match in a situation like this? If every main-event WWE match is a 50/50 Rock/Cena thing where they trade moves and then reverse a few finishes and somebody wins, that is the status quo. Cena defeating Lesnar is the status quo. It’s more of the same. It’s treading in the same stale water that makes 80% of the Raws you watch terrible. Guys win a match, guys get their win back, everybody exchanges heat until nothing matters and nobody’s over. If you want a big Cena match, guess what? There are literally dozens and dozens of WWE PPVs that end with 20 minutes of Cena trading moves and winning. There is an endless supply. It’s the predictable, commonplace, boring nonsense you’ve been complaining about for every one of those pay-per-views.
I’ve also read a lot about how the match was just “one move,” because of all the German suplexes. If you’re saying this, you need to watch wrestling more critically. The hope spots here were BRILLIANT. Cena charged in to start the match, and Lesnar quickly established that that “Brock Lesnar at 100%” thing was the truth. It effectively retconned the Extreme Rules match and its horrible booking decision of immediately putting Cena over a returning super monster make sense by not just SAYING, but DOING. Cena gets shaken from the early F-5 and while he’s strong enough to kick out, he can never recover. Lesnar just keeps dumping him on his head over and over, trying to get the ref to call the match. That’s the story. “Can Cena overcome the odds?” The answer is YES, OBVIOUSLY, but every time Cena pops up for one of his signature match-enders, Lesnar shuts it down. The entire time I was playfully telling people HE’S GONNA HIT ONE ATTITUDE ADJUSTMENT AND WIN, WATCH. I had to say it in a fun way because it was super true and scared me to death. Cena pops up, hits one Attitude Adjustment and gets … two. So then it’s like, “he’s gonna get the STF out of nowhere and tap Lesnar out.” Lesnar complains too much to the referee, Cena gets the STF out of nowhere and Lesnar stays in it for way, way too long. It’s the best STF of Cena’s career. The only one that isn’t weapon assisted that has ever looked like a submission hold. Lesnar rolls out of it, punches him a bunch and F-5s him to win. It’s MAGIC.
Most of all, it’s a decisive ending. No bullshit. No interference and maybes and what happeneds. It’s the logical progression of a 100% Brock Lesnar who beat the Undertaker at WrestleMania getting the only other kind of win that matches “beating the Undertaker at WrestleMania” … making the most unstoppable, unrealistic champion in WWE history into a helpless, glassy-eyed pile of blood and piss and vomit and taking his championship belt necklace.
Brock can stay at home for another six months, I don’t care. He gave me this.
9. Intercontinental Championship Match: Tyson Kidd vs. Cesaro vs. Dolph Ziggler – Smackdown
From Nate Birch’s Best and Worst of Smackdown 11/14:
Speaking of reasons to like Dolph Ziggler, holy moly, we interrupt your regularly scheduled boring Smackdown for 20-minutes of unremitting wrestling awesomeness. Ziggler, Cesaro and Tyson Kidd in an elimination match for the IC title was fantastic. A serious WWE match of the year candidate, and one of the best triple threats I’ve seen in a long ass time.
There was no “one guy takes a nap outside while the other two guys have a regular singles match” lazy business here – all three guys were almost constantly in the ring, and yet things never felt crowded or awkward. The level of timing on display here was astounding. Oh, and I’ve been getting on Cesaro a bit recently for not working up to his ability, but man, the dude was unleashed tonight. Cesaro had two little bouncy guys to work with here and he took full advantage of it, suplexing, uppercutting, and yes, even swinging the shit out of them.
There were too many creative, badass moments in this match to mention. Tyson Blockbustering Cesaro onto Ziggler’s knees. Tyson headscissoring Ziggler into the stairs. This whole sequence…
Cesaro got eliminated around two-thirds of the way through, and somehow the match just got better. I was with ever nearfall, and legitimately thought Tyson Kidd was going to win the Intercontinental Championship. Imagine typing that sentence even just a month ago. This was the kind of balls out, “what the hell, let’s just have a great match” stuff Smackdown used to be known for. Go out of your way to catch it.
Be more like this, Smackdown.
8. The Shield vs. Evolution – Payback
From the Best and Worst of WWE Payback 2014:
At WrestleMania, The Shield beat Kane and the New Age Outlaws in the most decisive WrestleMania match this side of S.D. Jones. At Extreme Rules, The Shield got all the spotlight moments and Roman Reigns pinned Batista with a spear. At Payback, The Shield got all the spotlight moments and each member eliminated their Evolution counterpart with something strong. A 3-0 sweep in an elimination tag in the main event. Holy shit, right? If they had a match at Money in the Bank, what’s the result? The Evolution guys begging The Shield to piss in their faces?
As wrestling fans, we love to go back to times when we felt one thing and apply them to how we should be feeling now. I do that as much as (and probably more than) anyone. We see what Triple H is doing for guys like The Shield and Bryan now, and we go back 10 years to justify those horrible days when H would call you boy, pedigree you and wait 5 minutes to pin you. Days when he’d beat up Brian Kendrick and Paul London for absolutely no reason because he needed an exclamation point at the end of the “Triple H is tough” sentence. Even a few years ago when Punk blew up and his first mission was an immediate pinfall lose to Triple H.
With the changes coming over WWE, it may be time to finally stop seeing how things connect to the past, and start worrying about where they’re going. We’ve gone from cheering the veterans and being wary of the new guys to cheering the new guys and being wary of the veterans, but the core WWE audience is still the opposite. There’s a nexus point between how things used to be and how things are GONNA be, and I don’t think anyone fully understands it yet. But we can see Triple H giving it everything he’s got to be the “Wounded King” and eating piles and piles of shit for the bulletproof stars of today, and Orton and Big Dave following his lead. That’s something. That’s something we need to see and not take for granted.
The Extreme Rules match was just as good. Consider this a spot for every other Shield 6-man tag that happened in 2014.
7. United States Championship Match: Cesaro vs. Sheamus – Night Of Champions
From the Best and Worst of Night Of Champions 2014:
I watched a lot of good pro graps this weekend. This was the best thing I watched. It might not’ve been the best WWE match of the year, but it’s in the top ten.
You know, I sorta have to nitpick these shows when I write them up (unless you want to read the 11 Reasons Why WWE Is The Worldwide Leader In Sports Entertainment five times a week), so I often get real wordy about why story matters, and about crowd reactions and character motivations and the intangibles of pro wrestling. Those things are all incredibly important, but if I’m being honest, I don’t give a shit about any of them if two big f*cking dudes are dialed up to 11 and beating the ever-loving shit out of each other.
That’s what this was. Take away the stiffness and it was an expertly-wrestled match. Cesaro’s easy to love, but he’s a heel because he’s so good at controlling the flow of a match. He knows what to do, when to do it, and how to put it all together without screwing up. He’s a base. Sheamus is the best when he’s not really doing a lot. That sounds like a backhanded compliment, but it isn’t — he excels at taking a glorious beating and believably fighting up to his feet from it. That’s what’s so cool about him, and why his ringwork justifies his terrible character. He’s compelling as hell when you’re beating on him until his hair’s matted and his skin looks like uncooked chicken.
Add back in the stiffness and oh man, it’s special. If beating Sheamus up is what makes him turn it up and get good, Cesaro’s the king of it. That guy can kill you with basically anything in his arsenal. He can grab your ankles and spin you around in a circle and make it look like he’s killing you, so when he’s in your face European uppercutting you and booting you in the ears, that mess is legit. If Cesaro worked with more than three or four people who could absorb a shit-kicking like this and give it back, he’d be the most popular and successful wrestler in the world. He’s already pretty close.
Even the finish worked, which I feel weird saying about a Brogue Kick From Outta Nowhere. That’s his knockout blow. It’s almost bulletproof. If he hits you with it, it’s over. He got hot in the corner thinking he could take Cesaro’s offense and stay on his feet, but at some point during being BRUTALLY PUNCHED IN THE FACE he realized he was gonna fall if he didn’t put this dude away. He saw an opportunity, went for it, got lucky and fell into a pin. Cesaro “won” the fight in a way, but Sheamus won the match. That’s so awesome.
…
Everything after the Irish Curse backbreakers was unreal, but the best part is when Cesaro goes for a Neutralizer. Sheamus counters with a backdrop, but Cesaro is SWISS NINJA JESUS and lands on his feet. He hits the ropes, they build up some momentum and Sheamus goes for the Brogue Kick. Without missing a step, Cesaro ducks it, catches him mid-kick and Alpamare Waterslides him for a nearfall. My heart’s going BOOM BOOM BOOM.
6. Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Championship: Adrian Neville vs. Sami Zayn vs. Tyler Breeze vs. Tyson Kidd – NXT TakeOver: Fatal 4 Way
From the Best and Worst of NXT Takeover: Fatal 4-Way:
One word to describe this match: BONKERS. No, no other word. Just “bonkers.”
Unlike Bayley vs. Charlotte, I didn’t care who won. Any of these guys could be great going forward. If Tyson Kidd wins, he reaches MAXIMUM SMUGNESS as a 10-year vet lording a developmental title reign over a bunch of rookies to prove to people he’s as good as his wife. If Breeze wins, he checks himself out in the reflection of the belt and settles in to a run that proves he’s secretly one of the best workers in the company. If Zayn wins? That new batch of talent can show up and wrestle some of the best matches you’ve ever seen. Zayn vs. Devitt? Zayn vs. Hideo Itami? Zayn vs. Kevin Steen? Steen is never, ever as good as when he’s in the ring with him. If Neville retains he’s conquered all os his early challengers and can move on to the next phase of his title reign.
By the end of the match, though? I cared as much as I cared about Bayley. That’s how good this match was.
Tyler Breeze was HOT FIRE in this match. The sequence where he Beauty Shots Zayn out of nowhere, hits a superkick on Kidd and dropkicks Adrian Neville out of the air was an incredible nearfall. Kidd showed the value of being a veteran by gluing everything together, making sure everyone was in the right place at the right time. Sami Zayn once again proved that his greatest talent is in making you forget you’re thinking about wrestling so you can FEEL it. If you weren’t excited when he knocked Neville into the crowd with a dive, took out Breeze with the tornado DDT through the corner ropes and started beating his chest like a gorilla, you might not be alive.
As for Neville … God, I didn’t think I could ever feel as much emotion toward the guy as I did when he pulled the referee out of the ring instead of breaking up the pin. I wanted to dive through the ropes and knock him into the crowd MYSELF. What’s great about it is that he was basically pulling heel moves, but the crowd would react to them differently based on the context. Why’s it bad that he pulled out the referee instead of breaking up the pin on Zayn, but fine when he dives into the ring and stops Breeze from tapping instead of breaking up Kidd’s Sharpshooter? I don’t know, BUT IT IS. IT’S SO BAD.
NXT’s important show introduced new characters, gave new motivations to old ones, showed the world that sex and gender have never limited the scope or impact of amazing pro wrestling storytelling and did it all with two hours of really good wrestling matches. It’s my favorite thing in the world and I can’t wait until Takeover 3: The Takeovering.
Spoiler alert, they topped it.
MOVING ON
You, of all writers, couldn’t sneak one women’s match on here? Charlotte gave us a lot in 2014…would’ve loved to see at least an honorable mention.
P.S. Still a great list…not trying to be a jerk or anything.
I had Charlotte/Natalya and Paige/Emma in my honorable mentions. It’s a pretty impossible top 10 list to crack.
(honorable mentions when I was planning the list, I mean, I didn’t list them here)
@Brandon you should seriously add those in somewhere
I know it’s soon after, but I’d go BOSS/Charlotte over Charlotte/Natalya. I watched the Charlotte matches with a casual wrestling fan and she (shut up, really!) popped hardest for THE BOSS’ match (as did I).
All three of those matches, (Charlotte/Boss, Charlotte/Natty, Paige/Emma) are head cannon honorable mentions from now on.
I think Charlotte/Bayley would be my favorite, but a lot of that is just Bayley making me super emotional.
nice sentiment but be honest with yourself: None of those matches have shit on any of this top 10 (with the possible exception of Brock/ Cena) the flip side of equality should be not getting too much credit just because you’re female*
*that being said Sasha is my favorite wrestler right now
@the sidewinder I agree. As Brandon said in the first reply, this is a pretty tough list to crack, so I wouldn’t really have any suggestions of what to bump (I have a few opinions on the order of the list, but I suppose that’s a different topic). I guess I was just surprised that Brandon of all people would leave out the ladies on this type of list.
P.S. Sasha’s at least top 3 for me these days.
Happy to say I was there live for Shield vs. Wyatts. It was an amazing atmosphere to be there, but I honestly think Bryan vs. HHH was my favorite WWE match of the year over that. That is a nitpick though and there’s nothing on this list I would take off, other than that I never saw Cesaro/Kidd/Ziggler. I’d probably put Charlotte/Sasha on there instead as something I actually watched.
Gosh how did I forget Paige/Emma was this year. Yeah that would be there instead of Charlotte/Sasha.
go torrent that Smackdown watch it n the network
the sidewinder became an adbot so gradually I didn’t even notice.
even adbots need to share their love sometimes…
As bad as WWE has been this year,I forgot just how good the actual wrestling was at times.
Yep, the in-ring talent and roster depth is the best it’s been in a decade, maybe more. And the match quality is consistently decent at its very worst.
Most of these main roster matches were pre-Wrestlemania though.
My biggest issue with the Brock/Cena match was the lack of variety. It could’ve been booked the same with Lesnar absolutely trouncing Cena, but throw in some power bombs or backbreakers instead of so many suplexes so it’s less repetitive.
Thanks for reminding me to re-watch those Shield/Evolution matches
Fuck I miss The Shield
That’s what my tattoo says.
And my heart :(
Poor Cesaro, look what they* have made him become.
*Vince “The Out-of-Touch Old Man” McMahon
At least he doesn’t have to yodel to the ring anymore! Progess sorta!
What are the chances that Vince hasn’t seen a Cesaro match since the yodeling gimmick and think’s that what he’s still doing? “Too Swiss”, hmm?
Shield/Wyatts was insane. One of those rare matches where I expected a MOTY contender and not only did it manage to live up to all the hype, it somehow surpassed my expectations.
Oh god I love your avatar.
“Finn? Something changed?!”
I think I am going to spend next Monday-Wednesday watching every one of these matches because I loved all of them. I might put Zayn v Neville for the title at my number 1, because Zayn is my second favorite wrestler right now (Cesaro is number one, appropriately enough) and I tear up a bit every time I watch that match or read about it.
In a year of shitty creative decisions, the wrestlers themselves reminded me why I still fuckin’ love this sport.
Maybe it’s the unbridled hatred talking, but I feel like Brock/Cena was easily top 3
it is. I can tell because it’s my MoTY.
Confession: I haven’t watched The Shield vs. The Wyatt Family. I will do that soon. I remember watching D-Bry vs. Bray at the Rumble with a friend of mine and being like, “Well, show’s over they tore it down.”
I don’t understand how you can have somebody be in so many good matches and not think he has “it”. Put the damn title on Cesaro already have him be the actual Boss of the World. Give him his M.Bison cape and hat and let’s have WWE become Street Fighter II for like a year.
In my perfect world, Cesaro shocks and swerves us all by winning the Rumble, slaying the BEAST, and having a great few months with the title before dropping it so that, at Summerslam, he can have a killer showcase match against a debuting Sami Zayn that blows everyone out of the water while Rollins and Reigns have an emotional feud for the title that Rollins wins.
My panties can’t handle your world, Axiel.
+1 and some form of cheese based snack encouragement to the pair of you.
That Shield/Wyatt gets me all sad not just the fact that both of those teams are no more, but for the fact that it’s a stark reminder that Roman Reigns used to be the coolest thing.
Seriously, WWE looked at that and said “NOPE DO THE OPPOSITE OF THAT”
So…WWE’s decent into sub-mediocrity this year started with the break-up of The Shield, yeah? Why couldn’t they have just kept them together like The Four Horsemen?! Goddamn it, WWE Creative, y u do dis?!
“These guys are getting more heat and bigger pops than HOGAN err CENA! WE CAN’T HAVE THAT HAPPEN!!!”
love is over
Sami Zayn vs Neville got robbed!
Ambrose made some sense on Jericho’s podcast when he talked about The Shield’s breakup, saying “We beat everyone…what was left for us to do?” At the same time, Seth Rollins is the only guy who’s gotten REALLY REALLY better since the breakup. Seth went from being a boring drone on the mic but magic in the ring to being just as good in the ring but drastically better on the mic (he still has his dull moments, but they’re far fewer). Meanwhile, Roman has turned into a garbled mouthed Samoan Cena and Ambros has tvs exploding in his face while he fists mannequins.
I guess what I’m trying to say is: GET THE BAND BACK TOGETHER!
That is a fine list and I need to rewatch some of these matches at some point.
I’m from Chicago (contrary to my user name), and I happened to go to EC in Minny with my friend, and to WM in NOLA with a group of 12. Two of the best decisions I ever made. Being there live for SHIELD/Wyatts and everything with Bryan was well worth all the crap we’ve had to put up with for the last 6 months.
As down as I am on the main roster product right now, the thought of the matches we’re gonna get in 2015 with Zayn, Bálor, Owens, Itami, Neville and Breeze in NXT is enough to make me start drooling. Couple that (hopefully) with the triumphant return of that boy right there Daniel Bryan and next year might be pretty neat.
I wouldn’t have the Fatal Fourway match below Zayn/Neville but that’s just me.
I got you on this one.
Story puts Zayn/Neville over the 4way but not the actual match. So I’d list it over as well. But both deserve the top 10 for sure.
I need to pick WWE or NXT. One or the other. Cannot be both. That’s it. Because watching these guys wrestle like titans on NXT and seeing how they get turned into horse shit on WWE is something my mind just cannot process.
Um, all six of the guys in the number one match are doing much better stuff in the main roster than when they were in NXT.
*Were*. They’ve killed off Wyatt’s momentum, Harper and Rowan are one bad month away from the low card, Ambrose is hostage to the whims of bad writers, Rollins may or may not be McMahon’s new Bret Hart (superworker who’ll be used to make everyone else look good for years on end while being promised the title), and Reigns… dear God, how did they screw THAT up.
It’s time that people face facts – guys like Ziggler, Cesaro, Mizdow, etc will NEVER be more than glorified midcarders. If it hasn’t happened by now it never will.
Now is the time to look to the future! Their names are Ambrose, Sami Zayn, and debuting at WrestleMania: EC3!!
Search your feelings… you know it be true!!!
Ziggler has never been more over, Mizdow gets more crowd reaction than anyone right now and Cesaro is the victim of a burial but not even a year ago he was eliminating Big Show in a Wrestlemania Battle Royal. Coming from the guy that hadn’t seen NXT I’m afraid you come as a troll, eve if you aren’t.
@Rockdrigo oh I’ve seen NXT now and that’s what inspired my comment.
They’ve been in wwe for years, they had their shot… and they MISSED. Time to move on to new talent!
I’ve been saying it for a while: the TV shows this year are some of the worst stuff WWE’s ever put out, but the PPV’s have (almost) always been solid.
This list is almost exactly mine. All I would really change is sticking Cesaro/Zayn at #1 and dropping Cesaro/Sheamus for Charlotte vs Sasha. It’s a good list.
Yeah, I’m there with you on switching out Cesar/Sheamus. I’d replace it with Charlotte/Sasha or Paige/Emma. It’s amazing that we had a wealth of good actual wrestling on shows where they are “trying to tell a story”.
pretty much exactly the same changes I would’ve made, except I’d drop HHH/Bryan instead of Sheamus/Cesaro for that (though Brandon putting both the WM matches together makes it alright)
Lesnar vs. Cena was hilarious and great, but I personally would have put Charlotte vs. Natalya on there instead. That said, these are my picks as well.
I’m glad everyone recognizes Bryan/Wyatt to be the show-stealing barnburner that it was. As soon as it was over I audibly said “shut it down, no more wrestling, we got it.” And, sure enough, aside from Shield/Wyatts at EC, every WWE match looked like garbage between then and Bryan/Triple H at WrestleMania.
I’m gonna disagree with you on that last point. Yeah, most of the Rumble PPV sucked after Bryan/Bray, but RAW and Smackdown were the closest to good they were until a little after Mania and EC was mostly solid.
I would not put Natalya/Charlotte on just for the whole “forgetting how figure four physiology works” spot.
Oh man, I’ve forgotten how good the Wyatts and Reigns were. I’m glad that’s over now!
I would have loved a split NXT/WWE list. I think there was enough great ring work this year that even the #10s would be strong choices.
I’m sick today so thanks for this list. My TV schedule had been made.
The Fatal 4-Way was my MOTY but I can’t complain about these rankings. Holy hell these were all great. The SS match, Ambrose-Rollins HIAC (yes I know except the finish), Usos vs. Wyatt 2 out of 3 falls and a few others that I’m sure I’m forgetting were awesome too.
You can almost forgive their missteps when you remember how much great things happened in-ring this year.
Yea def gotta watch #10 on my lunch break. #9, #5, #4 later today.
Also, idk if you guys were already gonna do this but would do like an award one where u pick “Superstar of the Year” or maybe some other categories. Idk I’d like to see what u guys think. My vote would maybe be Bork, Bryan, Sami Zayn, and maybe Cesaro (they’ve been burying him recently tho).
Plus, how u do top 10 and the year ain’t over?? TGIT amirite?
And that rumored Rowan/Titus match. Brandon better count next week for next year’s rankings so that impending classic is eligible.
GOOD LAWD That Shield/Wyatts match…
I’d probably take out the fatal 4 way match and add Charlotte/Sasha Banks into the top 10. A-Ry’s uncomfortable commentary aside, that was a really, really good match.
Did that one 15-20 match between Cesaro and Cena on Raw happen this year? The one where Cesaro landed on his freaking feet when he countered an AA and also put Cena in the Giant Swing?
Because if that match happened this year, that would be in my top 3 matches of the year. Cena may have won, but Cesaro looked like a BOSS in that match. It’s a shame they didn’t develop a blood feud.
Just before EC, as part of that “all competitors fight each other 1-on-1” build they were doing.
Yeah that was during the EC build up. Cesaro had another baller match with Cena at some point over the summer. Cena had to put him down with a top rope AA. Contrary to what some old fools think Cesaro is just money when the spotlight is on him.
Note to the WWE roster: become Cena’s workout buddy and he might not actually bury and no-sell you in one of his awful formulaic matches where nothing matters and he’s RAPPADOO-ing back up the ramp in five minutes.
I just rewatched Lesner/Cena from Summerslam and the underrated part of that match is the poor kid near a mic just screaming “LET’S GO CENA!” for the entire first five minutes.
I’m almost positive that the kid in question is Bill Simmons’ daughter. I vaugely remember him talking to Michelle Beadle about it on his podcast, and saying how she was the one person in the arena that was aggressively cheering for Cena.
I’m pretty sure they recorded that (deeply irritating) kid and ad the audio to some Cena matches where he’s getting booed out of the building. I could have sworn I heard that *exact* kid during TLC…or maybe it was so irritating it’s burned in my brain.
I will watch these matches in this order, to remind myself that 2014 wasn’t all that terrible.
Totally agree on the top 10 2014 match ranking. Went back and forth with Zayn/Cesaro and Zayn/Neville but ultimately gave the latter a higher ranking due to the stakes, storytelling and emotions involved.
Shield/Wyatt Family was absolutely phenomenal. Still miss The Shield and Wyatt Family :(
It’s Steve Austin’s birthday btw. Here’s his recent thoughts on John Cena: [www.inquisitr.com]
“Cena, turn heel already you douche!”
This sounds way to close to Vince’s speech about the brass rings. If it is about in ring work, most of the guys out there are straight up better, and some of them are better on the mic too. If it is about being over with the crowds, there are guys that get more and better reactions too; Bryan, Ziggler and Mizdow for example, and before they were buried Cesaro could argue that too, NXT Big E too. If it is about selling merchandise, Jeff Hardy outsold Cena during a considerable amount of time, and so did CM Punk, who also couldbe in the above list if he still was in the company.
To be fair, he sounds like an employee reinforcing what his boss said, while protecting the company’s favorite toy.
Typical smark, bitching about Reigns then making him number 1 on your list. Way to make him strong, brah.
shut the fuck up dude.
Hey, we both like watchwrestling.ch, we’re both one and the same brah, telling me to shut the fuck up is telling you to shut the fuck up and we all know that’s what I’m going to do starting from 5 minutes from now.
Even if the match didn’t involved other 5 people, which it did, and even if they were a total indicator of talent level, which they aren’t,cue Cena being here, Reings was way better when with the Shield, everyone can see that.
can’t argue against any of these matches (my fave – no. 9). Nine out of ten include former indy darlings and developmental graduates – 2015 might just kick some major ass
So Bray Wyatt and Cesaro…. hows it feel?
Poor Wyatt gets his career destroyed by Cena, and I mean permanently. Before Cena he was the next Undertaker. Now he will be the next Kane. The Next Kane isn’t a bad thing. Kane had a hell of a run and was a hall of famer. But he isn’t the Undertaker, an iconic performer who was the true King of the WWE for two decades.
While Wyatt got buried by Cena, Cesaro gets to face Cena every 6 months so Cena can look impressive and everyone starts thinking “they threw him in with Cena, maybe this means something good for him!’
I really don’t understand how they messed Cesaro up so bad considering how white-hot he was at Wrestlemania 30, being second to only Daniel Bryan in the crowd being behind him. (And he was a heel!) I’d say he had even surpassed The Shield (until the next night) in being over.
They never gave us the hoss-feud between Cesaro and Swagger they needed to. They immediately inserted him with RVD who was just horrible. Then they did it for 3 freaking months. And Heyman just boasted about lesnar, until finally the alliance ended with zero explanation other than “I’m not a Paul Heyman guy anymore.”
It’s really kinda depressing to see how badly the pooch was screwed with these two.
I want to point out that comparison of Rollins to Morton from the EC match– if you actually watch the two wrestle, who on EARTH would think that Rollins should be the heel and Reigns the face? Like, Rollins did a great sell of his knee in the cage match against Cena on Monday, but it was like Jeff Hardy, as babyface as the WWE gets, would have sold it. He should be A.J. Styles in ’04-’05. He’s a freak of nature athlete who can make himself seem so physically vulnerable. In any sane world, he’s your babyface ace. He’d make Tanahashi look like Johnny Grunge.
Your b-sides for the year (cutting any repeats, so none of the fifteen Shield matches that I’d have wanted to list):
John Cena-Cesaro (2/17). Cesaro is Cesaro, and whatever you want to say about Cena, you’re full of shit if you say that he doesn’t love to be the base in a showcase match. Just a straight-up PPV main event quality mid-card match on RAW.
Cesaro/Jack Swagger-Goldust/Cody Rhodes (3/18). The tag title match we all wanted but didn’t get because fuck the fans, of course. Both teams were about to go into oblivion, but they were never as in sync as they were here. Just a wonderful match.
Christian-Alberto Del Rio-Sheamus-Dolph Ziggler (3/24). The most high-end four corner survival match ever, and one of the ultimate examples of the “WWEDG style”. The last two minutes must have had about ten different momentum shifts, and if it ends up being Christian’s last match ever, dude went out with a bang. Bonus points for being on my birthday.
Dean Ambrose-Sheamus (WWE United States Championship, 5/6). Just a pure fight between two guys who so clearly CARED about winning. If you want the best of NJPW in America, there it is. It even had an Fighting Spirit~! spot as its finish.
Charlotte-Natalya (NXT Women’s Championship, 5/29). Not that you have to, but pick your poison with the four Clash of the Champions women’s matches; they were all great for different reasons. The respect of Emma-Paige, the personal complexes of Bayley-Charlotte, and the sheer contempt of Charlotte-Sasha. But this one balanced it all the best and added in the story of the vast difference in experience level. And I’m a sucker for a family rivalry and story; even if I’m a Hart fan 4 lyf, the non-kayfabe aspect of Charlotte winning the title with Ric in the corner 14 months after the death of her brother… yeah. That’s what does it for me.
Bad News Barrett-Dolph Ziggler (WWE Intercontinental Championship, 6/23). I feel a little bit obligated to have an IC title match on here, but I’ll be damned if this match wasn’t a blast.
Big E.-Rusev (6/29). I wanted a Rusev match here, and I just loved this one. Plus Big E. had SUCH a shitty year for how good he is, but here was an exceptional “two bulls in a china shop” hossoff.
Luke Harper/Erick Rowan-Jey Uso/Jimmy Uso (WWE Tag Team Championship, 2/3 falls, 7/20). I know that when a wrestler (or wrestlers in this case) become stale, you’re instantly supposed to forget about every good thing that they did, but man, the Usos had a great first-half this year. This and the match at MITB that preceded it were just killer, exactly what you’d want in a match between two teams of this style.
Dean Ambrose-Alberto Del Rio (8/4). So tell me what ya want, what ya really really want? Well, I want an awesome limb work match between my favorite seller in the world and the most miscast dude of the era finally getting to work the type of match that he should have always had. Plus… best Beat the Clock match ever!
Dean Ambrose-Seth Rollins (falls count anywhere, 8/18). If the Shield had to break up and we had to go this path, this was the match that we deserved. You couldn’t go 30 seconds without a holy shit moment. As good as a WWE “garbage brawl” gets, and uh, cinderblocks. Yeah.
amazing! you included the rest of all the matches I LOVED and wish people would not forget! thank you sooooo much.
I haven’t watched as much as wrestling as most of you guys (I watched wrestling when i was about 10-13 from about 2002-2005 before i got back into it just after Wrestlemania 26) but Zayn vs Neville at R Evolution was the first match ever to give me a lump in my throat from emotion haha, it felt odd and embarrassing at the time but at the same time, it just moved me and gave me those emotions some of you guys must get from wrestling that I didn’t think possible. So the fact they could do that makes it my number one match by some distance.
Maybe I am biased because Bryan is my favorite wrestler and I was at WM30 but if you are combining the HHH match with the triple threat championship match I can’t agree that Neville/Zayn is ahead. In particular, Bryan’s victory served as the better denouement to the journey. I think you have to consider the stage (i.e. WM vs. network live event/60k vs. 2k audiance) and how much harder it is to connect to the crowd in the larger setting. Everyone was expecting Bryan to win but everyone was somehow still living and dying with every nearfall. The emotional release when Batista tapped I think surpassed what I saw at FSU.
Also Boss/Charlotte > all other WWE/NXT woman’s matches this year IMHO.
I think one point is worth mentioning about Reigns in that Shield/Wyatt match.
He has never looked as strong as he did as when he ate that pin. He fought valiantly, and was in the end overwhelmed, but he goes down fighting.
It’s the vulnerability. It’s what makes every great babyface look great. They are vulnerable, and yet they overcome. The big problem with cena is he’s never vulnerable. It’s what made his match with Lesnar at Summerslam so damn compelling, and their rematch at NOC so interesting, at least until WWE screwed the pooch with the finish.
If Reigns is going to be booked as invulnerable, nobody will care.
The NoC match was such a huge swing and a miss. A ton of people argued at the time that they should have done it the other way around if they were going to have consecutive matches– competitive at S-Slam with Lesnar winning, and Suplex, Repeat at NoC. The Rumble match only has weight behind it because of the uncertainty regarding Brock’s contract.
They had a chance to do something interesting with it. Really could have kicked off a war between Heyman and The Authority. But they decided not to, for whatever reason. It was a schmoz finish to “protect Cena”, because Cena needs to be protected after 14 years, and 10 as the face of the company.
That Cena/Lesnar match could get kicked right the fuck out in favor of Charlotte/Sasha Banks. I loved the fuck out of that match, and squash matches bore me to tears. Still, the other 9 matches are solid choices, so great list overall.
Great list, with a few nitpicks that people have already brought up, but I’m going to say them anyway:
– I would personally flip #1 and #2. While the Shield/Wyatt match was amazing, just the raw emotion of Zayn/Neville gives it the edge for me.
– I would also flip #3 and #4 for the exact opposite reason (yea, I guess I’m a hypocrite). Zayn/Cesaro was masterfully wrestled, and I know the Bryan/HHH was a barnburner in its own right, I just liked Zayn/Cesaro more.
– Charlotte/Sasha and Paige/Emma would have to sneak in there for me. I’d probably take out Sheamus/Cesaro and Cena/Lesnar. Don’t get me wrong, I might have gotten the most pure joy out of Cena gets absolutely decimated by Lesnar out of any match since coming back to wrestling almost 2 years ago, and Sheamus/Cesaro was a very good match, but I think both the women’s matches were better.
Again, I’m nitpicking, and while the creative/booking on the main roster has been god awful this year, the pure wrestling part has been fantastic, Cameron aside :)
agreed with the spots’ flips.
An excellent top ten. And there’s plenty of other deserving matches that didn’t make it in.
The old, frustrating adage about WWE remains true.
When they get things right, they get them incredibly right.
Never has there been such a massive disparity between the talent of a WWE roster and the creative vision of those responsible for directing them.
Yeah these were pretty much all my favorite matches
Well, I know how Im spending my Xmas night!