The Best And Worst Of WWF Judgment Day 1998

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: The titular war of Raw continued with Vince McMahon bringing in a K-9 attack unit and the Big Boss Man, and Stone Cold Steve Austin responding by flipping off the dogs and filling Vince’s prized Corvette (that we heard about for the first time) with cement.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Judgment Day: In Your House, aka WWF House Arrest.