The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 2/15/99: Sounds About Wight

Sure enough, it turns out to be a BAD idea to put the WWF Championship on the line in a ladder match 24 hours after a Last Man Standing match, six weeks before WrestleMania, when your challenger’s the chosen hero of your evil boss and they just debuted a new guy who’s as tall as the ladders. Mankind puts his sock in Rock’s mouth at the top of the ladder and looks like he’s going to win, but Gimmickless Paul shows up, gives him AAAAAH THE CHOKESLAM off the ladder, and formally ends the Rock vs. Mankind feud (for now) by giving Rocky his third WWF Championship in three months. I’d recommend checking this out if you’ve never seen it, if only for anthropological reasons. This is the Mankind vs. Rock match everyone’s forgotten, even though it’s ostensibly the most important one as it blows off this leg of the rivalry and sets the stage for WrestleMania XV. Even the “bad” Rock and Foley matches are really good. I’d also recommend watching it to see what happens in the rare instance when Stone Cold Steve Austin’s ability to speak into a microphone breaks. Listen to him on commentary during the match and take a drink every time he says, “make no mistake about it.” He drops one at the very end of the match when the camera’s on him and you can see his brain and face think, “Jesus Christ, son, why do I keep saying ‘make no mistake about it?'” Pour one out for Mick Foley, by the way. The guy’s been the MVP of the show for months now, is one of the most popular and respected performers on the show, and whose title win “turned the tide in the Monday Night Wars,” but in one chokeslam he goes from facing Stone Cold Steve Austin in a championship main event at WrestleMania to slumming it with Big Show in the middle of the card and (20-year old spoiler alert) having to win a match just to ref the main event. That’s always going to feel a little disappointing. Foley prime was wasted at WrestleMania. At Mania 13 he fails to win the tag titles by getting counted out. He won a dumpster match for them at Mania 14, but is right back to getting his ass kicked and being helpful at best at 15. The guy hits his arguable career peak right before 16, but “retires” a month before it and ends up being the saddest part of a bad main event. I’d say he didn’t really get his true “WrestleMania moment” at all until his match with Edge at 22, and even that’s just about his willingness to fall backwards into fire. And Now, In A Completely Unrelated Story The Ministry of Darkness, seen here looking like The Ministry of Dark Hallways, drop a bombshell on the WWF Universe: The Undertaker is not the leader. He answers to an unidentified Greater Power. Think of him like The Pope, and the Greater Power like God. That’s the relationship. But who is the Greater Power, Austin? Who is the Greater Power all along? In case you missed it, the “heart and soul” of the Corporation, The Big Boss Man, was abducted by the Ministers at In Your House: St. Valentine’s Day Massacre. “Heart and soul” are the Undertaker’s words, not mine. If your heart and soul are both a disgraced Georgia prison guard who used to wear a Confederate flag patch on his shoulder and handcuffs people to things so he can beat them with a night stick, you’re either Vince McMahon or the United States government. Or, in our current situation, you’re both. But yeah, no, Boss Man was kidnapped at the pay-per-view and we find out on Raw that he “escaped.” Undertaker helpfully confirms that they kidnapped him but let him go to send a message that they can take anyone they want, whenever they want, and presumably indoctrinate them in the glowing blue light of the Lord of Darkness. Technically The Brood make things darker than The Undertaker but you know what, let’s not split hairs. Boss Man interrupts and challenges The Ministry to a six-man tag team match, and neither the unreliable explanation for what happened to Boss Man between Sunday and Monday nor the Corporation vs. Ministry six-man ending two minutes in with a theatrical non-finish clues the viewers in to the collusion. Before we get to that, though, let’s take a step back and recap the Monday night adventures of Sunday Night Heat’s worst announcer, Shane McMahon.

Best/Worst: That’s A Nice European Championship, Would Be A Shane If Something Happened To It Triple H, who is a good boyfriend who did not deserve to be betrayed and abandoned, congratulates Chyna on pinning him at St. Valentine’s Day Massacre because it’s the “first time [she’s] ever been on top of a man.” I wonder why she wanted to stop being a silent bodyguard for your dick-pointing and do good work for the people who run the company where you both work? H and X want a rematch and call out Chyna, who shows up with future best friends Kane and Shane, ready to kick assonance and take names. Shane gives Chyna the night off for good behavior and ends up getting challenged in her place — “little bitch” is bandied around — which Shane agrees to, pending X-Pac putting the European Championship on the line. A singles title being defended in a tag match? What is this, Monday Night Raw? wait Fun note: Shane says he doesn’t have “proper ring attire” and they call him a “puss,” so he decides to just wrestle in sneakers, windbreaker pants, and a football jersey. Yes, Shane McMahon’s in-ring attire for the next 20 YEARS is based on this one instance where he wasn’t ready for or expecting a match. Really puts Shane into context, doesn’t it? After some classic Shane-O-Mac Ground and Pound, Kane counters a Bronco Buster with a chokeslam of sorts and clears up Chyna to pass the European Championship to Shane behind the referee’s back. Shane blasts Pac with it, pins him, and becomes European Champion in only his second match ever. As you may be aware, this begins the curious trend of Shane being shoveled into a number of angles and matches and always over-performing in the ring, which stays pretty great until it starts blowing up in our face circa 2016 and stays mind-numbingly terrible until modern Smackdown creatively craters. Now that we’ve covered Shane’s sudden but inevitable title victory we can jump back to the Corporation vs. Ministry six-man, which ends with Shane being revealed as Undertaker’s latest occult kidnapping victim. It’s only temporary, however, as Undertaker merely abducted him to give him a folder of mysterious information he wants delivered to Shane’s father at the top of the corporate ladder. Is that what was in the “lockbox” Vince wanted from Shane a few decades later? You’d think Undertaker’s nine-year relationship with Vince McMahon as one of his top stars would’ve afforded him the ability to deliver paperwork WITHOUT having to seize and threaten his family members, but here we are. What, Gangrel can’t run errands? You’ve got to put on your best Satanic bath robe and kidnap folks and interrupt six-man tag matches in the middle of Raw for what could’ve just been an e-mail? Undertaker’s got a great career ahead of him in middle-management. We find out where this is going over the next few weeks, but I hope the folder just contained a single sheet of paper with I’M EVIL, YOU GUYS ARE EVIL, LET’S DO BUSINESS written on it in Mideon’s tit blood. P.S. if you are one of Vince McMahon’s other children, you should really start locking your doors.

Eventual, Hilarious Best: The Bart, The Bob Holly won the Hardcore Championship at In Your House by pinning Al Snow in the sand down by the river, and that motivates him to grab a live microphone and cut the worst-ever version of the Dolph Ziggler, “I’ll been BUSTING MY ASS here for X AMOUNT OF YEARS and everybody KNOWS I’M THE BEST but MANAGEMENT KEEPS HOLDING ME DOWN FOR SOME REASON” promo you’ve ever heard. Imagine Dolph if he was Chris Cooper’s character from American Beauty. That’s Bob Holly. Bob successfully defends his newly won leather strip with broken shards of metal glued all over it against Steve Blackman when Blackman is attacked from behind by Droz and an enormous, apparently rubber fire hydrant wrench. I wonder if Sting’s baseball bat could cut that wrench in half? The important development comes after the match, when Bob proclaims his general hardcore greatness and is confronted by the man who knows him better than anyone: his former New Midnight Express tag team partner and Brawl for All winner Bart Gunn. In case you can’t quite place it, Bart looks like Randy Orton would’ve looked if he’d wanted to be a pro wrestler, but didn’t grow up related to a bunch of them. He wrestles like it, too. Bart signs his name on the figurative dotted line for a shot at the Hardcore Championship on next week’s show, and we’re finally getting some closure to the “Bodacious Bart couldn’t knock out Bombastic Bob” plot point from the tournament that every human brain’s thought process has consigned to oblivion. The best part? The announce team mentions in passing that boxer, toughman, and former Marc Mero antagonist Butterbean is interested in a Brawl for All match against Bart. Sure enough, here’s Beano in the crowd giving a thumbs up and looking like Bill Cosby had a baby with Tony Soprano. Keep your head on a swivel, Bart. Wait, that actually might’ve been the problem.