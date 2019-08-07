WWE Network

Previously on Jesus Christ, Superstars: Macho Man Randy Savage and Ultimate Warrior combined their weird mushrooms and Trapper Keepers energies to form the ULTIMATE MANIACS. Also, The Mountie sold two atomic drops from Tatanka like he’d been shot in the asshole with a rifle.

If you’d like to watch this week’s episode, you can do that here, and you can support the column (so we’re allowed to keep writing it) by reading previous installments on our Jesus Christ, Superstars tag page.

If you like these, and our break from the normal Best and Worst format, make sure to share it around so it gets read and drop us a comment below.

Here’s what you missed 27 years ago on WWF Superstars for September 26, 1992.