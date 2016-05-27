Go Behind The Scenes At A WWE Performance Center Tryout

05.27.16

As someone who’s been to a pro wrestling tryout, and who trained for a year in pro wrestling, I can tell you from first-hand experience that wrestling in the squared circle is one of the most exhausting, painful experiences you can ever put your body through. It takes two weeks just for your body to get acclimated to launching itself against steel cables (ropes), and when you hit that mat for the first time, it literally feels like your insides explode. It’s not a great feeling.

That’s why I have all the respect in the world for the people who do this full time. I also have much respect for the men and women who put themselves through WWE‘s grueling tryout process. In the video above, you can see just how tiring and brutal one of these camps are. In one scene, a hopeful wrestler lifts up his shirt, and you can see the wear that the ring and the ropes take on his body.

WWE’s tryouts are meant to separate the weak from the strong, and the pretenders from the contenders. Honestly, the tryouts are usually more grueling than the actual work, because technique makes up a lot of the training while tryouts are usually very endurance-heavy. Check out the video and maybe you’ll see the future of WWE.

