YES! Daniel Bryan Won’t Require A Second Neck Surgery And Could Make The Royal Rumble

Finally, something to YES about. Shortly after Daniel Bryan’s career culminated in a dramatic WWE World Heavyweight title win at Wrestlemania, he and his fans were dealt a series of heavy blows. Around a month after the big title win, Bryan would reveal he needed neck surgery, but he and WWE remained hopeful for a quick recovery. Unfortunately that wouldn’t happen, and Bryan would have to relinquish the title. Worse, there was talk of continuing arm weakness and the need for multiple neck surgeries, which raised the spectre that Bryan would suffer the fate of stars like Edge, and have to cut his career short while it was still at it’s peak.
Well, thankfully things are looking up. Not only is Daniel Bryan now a bonafide crime-buster, but according to the Figure Four Weekly newsletter, the weakness in his arm is not a result of a damaged neck, but rather a nerve issue in Bryan’s elbow, and any additional surgery will be on his elbow, not the neck. Not that a nerve issue in the elbow is nothing, but it mostly takes those nasty career-threatening implications off the table.
This new prognosis also means Bryan’s return has been moved up from, “Uh, shit, we have no idea” to possibly the Royal Rumble. Of course there is a very good chance another shoe could drop between now and January, but as of now, it sounds like the 2015 Rumble may have a surprise entrant a hell of a lot more exciting than f*cking Kevin Nash again.
via Fansided & Figure Four Weekly
I’m already looking forward to the crowd turning on Reigns when he wins the Rumble instead of Bryan.
Bryan would likely return in a title match against Brock like they wanted to do at Summerslam, though I still hope people turn on Reigns briefly just to make Vince switch the push to Cesaro.
That would all be great. Well, except Bryan being a pre-Mania stepping stone for Lesnar. =/
Ha! Yeah, that was my first thought. It’s going to be the second year in a row where “not being Daniel Bryan” is going to turn some motherfucker heel.
This is great news. Don’t rush D-Bry, you’re not an indestructible robot like Cena, make sure you’re 100% before coming back.
I can already hear the fans at the Rumble flipping their shit when Wagner’s Valkyries kicks in.
Yeah…can we just skip ahead 6 months?
I just got goosebumps reading that sentence. So excited.
This is nice news to wake up to.
I’d love for him to come out at #30 in a Rey Mysterio mask.
hahahahahahahahaha literally lol’d for this one.
#30 comes… and we hear Rey’s theme… and a guy in his mask. The guy removes his mask and the song abruptly cuts to the Valkyries. Cue cheers.
Starts pointing to his waist shouting “WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION”……
Even better, Bryan battles from #1 then Batista comes sauntering out at #30 in his blue trunks…
The best possible scenario would be the WWE doing what they should have done last year. Valkyries starts playing for #30. Fans go fucking bonkers. Record scratch. “I’m afraid I have some BAD NEWS.”
Err, I mean, this year, the last Rumble.
this is just the most amazing and wonderful idea
Yes! Yes! Yes!
This is good. Hogan and Cena are bad. Everything is right with the IWC
D-Bry said that same elbow thing at the police press conference, didn’t he? I mean it was already confirmed there just the return date was uncertain (and it’s still a rumor).
\o/ \o/ \o/
You’re gonna be so pissed when Daniel Bryan comes out only for Big Show to knock him out, throw him over the top rope straight away and start YES’ing.
He can beat Santinos record? YES YES YES…………
Only if DBry goes heel again. I really enjoy heel DBry .
Sometimes I honestly can’t tell if you’re trolling or not.
Just rewatched Bryan’s WM 30 matches last night for the first time since April. It’s funny how few specifics I recalled from either, like in the triple threat where Bautista and Orton power bomb/RKO Bryan on the table.
And by gawd, every single time Orton does a table spot, he lands on one of those monitors, doesn’t he? Uncanny.
THIS IS GREAT NEWS AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE DISAPPOINTED IN HOW IT’S HANDLED.
Royal Rumble seems… optimistic. My dad, granted he’s quite a bit older than Bryan, but also hasn’t spent a decade headbutting things, had basically the same surgery to fix the same symptoms and it took him almost exactly a year for the arm numbness to go away. It was closer to 18 months before he was fully rehabbed.
Unless DBD is on some of that Cena rehab pixie dust (read hGH) he’s not getting back in 6 months
Well, people tend to recover more quickly when there’s thousands/millions of dollars on the line.
Thanks for the SPOILER! :)
“hole offence”
okay, I chuckled.
Yay! Yay! Yay!
Sandow in Dbry clothes at #30 = Most heat ever.