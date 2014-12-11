You Can Now Support Your Favorite WWE Divas By Looking Exactly Like Them

With the moderate success of E!’s Total Divas and the recent in-ring rise of Nikki Bella, in terms of both talent and accomplishments, it was time for the WWE’s merchandising teams to come up with something new for kids to beg their parents to buy. Honoring the Divas appropriately is no easy task, because now that many of them have cameras in their faces 24/7 for the oh-so-real series that makes their lives an open book, the marketing department has so many ideas to choose from. For example, for Natty, they could either produce stuffed cats to celebrate her beloved pets, or they could make and sell Tyson Kidd emotional voodoo dolls. Shove the pin right into his manhood, kids!

Of course, female fans of the Divas champ can already honor her with a Bella Strong hoodie that tells people, “I, too, want to be a champion in both wrestling and real estate.” And those who prefer the non-champion side of the Bella twinship can celebrate Brie’s popular catchphrase “Brie Mode” with another hoodie, and that’s a perfect holiday gift from the parent who doesn’t know it’s a battle cry for binge drinking.

But the fun doesn’t stop there, folks, because now you can actually become your favorite Diva – assuming there are only four popular Divas – by simply putting on these incredible hats! Strap on this Brie Bella hat…

… and you will instantly look like this:

Wear the Nikki Bella hat…

… and instantly become the reigning WWE Divas champion”!

Or put on the AJ Lee hat…

… and you’ll become the biggest thorn in the champ’s side.

Maybe you’d rather be noticed less. In that case, put this Naomi hat on your head…

… and you’ll instantly vanish from a television show, despite your rational behavior and outstanding charisma. Let’s just be happy there’s not an Eva Marie hat, because it will probably attract the attention of men who look exactly like Scott Stapp.

DISCLAIMER: Men, be warned now that you might put one of these hats on, whether in all seriousness or as a HIGHlarious joke, but either way, you will look like this: