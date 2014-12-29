You Can’t See John Cena, But Someone Has Seen His Facebook Password

The Internet! A vast network of information designed for unparalleled global communication, but largely used for sharing pornography, posting cat GIFs, and broadcasting your most racist thoughts to the waiting public. Social media presence is very important for the stars of the WWE, and the occasional mishap is known to happen. Why, it feels like just yesterday that Michael Cole was using a gay slur against Josh Mathews on Twitter. (Everyone else still remembers that, right?) I guess the point I’m making in the most roundabout possible way is that the internet is a scary place, especially in the uncharted waters of Weak Password Lagoon.
WWE continued to learn that this weekend, as Wrestlezone reported that John Cena’s official WWE Facebook page was hacked over the weekend. As you can see, the evidence is pretty damning.
Yep, that’s an old shirtless guy smoking a cigarette. I shudder to think what kind of Google Alerts I just set off by typing that. Anyways, BURNING QUESTIONS.
- Is it possible that this WASN’T a hack? Maybe Cena just has a strange, Weird Twitter sense of humor?
- Maybe this is a family photo? Does Cena have any odd, black-sheep uncles?
- Are those menthol Kools? Does this guy share my dad’s cigarette preference?
- Why was the reader who sent this in to Wrestlezone also saving an image called “crying_businessman” to his hard drive?
There were other similar images posted, all of which have since been deleted, suggesting that this was indeed a hack. Still, it was Cena’s most unpredictable move in months. And let’s be real, I highly doubt that John Cena runs his own Facebook. We’re talking about the most corporate-friendly guy in history, especially since 2005 when he had that surgery to remove the last human parts of him and turn him into the world’s first sentient Sports Entertainment Brand.
5. Someone on the internets “liked” John Cena?
The “crying_businessman.jpg” download is pretty compelling circumstantial evidence that the person who took the screenshot is also the one who hacked the Facebook account.
IT WAS ME CENA, IT WAS ME ALL ALONG!!!!
Nikki looks rough.
I’m disappointed all the images weren’t replaced with photos of potato salad.
…everyone I know under 60?
I only use it to communicate with study groups in my university and some friends to set up hangovers, as well as say hi to my parents from time to time.
I only log into it like once a week at most…
My dad smokes Kools too
None of the Superstars run those little “Official WWE” Facebook pages.
I mean, I think they have the passwords, and can post from them, but they don’t run them.
That’s the most entertainment the man has provided in years.
Tonight’s Raw open
(John Cena’s music; Cena to ring)
Cena: SOMEONE HACKED MY FACEBOOK JACK I’MMA FUNNY GUY BUT DAT IS WHACK
(Seth Rollins’ music; Rollins to ring with J&J Security)
Rollins: As the #2 current heel and #1 future heel in the promotion, I confess that I did it. Muhahahahee! Gad, I’m evil. Also wet. Wet and Evil.
Cena: GRR I RESPECT YOU AS ATHLETE BUT YOU ARE EVIL AND I WILL PUNCH YOU FOR BEING EVIL JACK
Rollins: As the Architect of All Naughtiness, you can not stop me! I did the deed with the help of these two technically skilled wrestlers who are mocked for being slightly shorter than most of the other technically skilled wrestlers. Have I mentioned my nefariousness? Also, I hold a +5 Briefcase of Smiting, which only I may wield! Mostly to miss with. I miss with it a lot, actually.
Cena: I WILL FAKE PUNCH YOU SOON TO CURE YOU OF EVIL
Rollins: You will not! Reinstate other evil people or I will hack your Pinterest page! And then MySpace!
Cena: GRR NO LIKE WILL NOT ARRGH GRR ARRGH JACK
(TBD Music plays, TBD Old Dude to ring)
TBDOD: As tonight’s Acting General Deus Ex Machina, I say that Seth Rollins and John Cena are going to wrestle tonight!
Cena: YAY FAKE PUNCHING YAY JACK
Announcing team: Yay! We’re Saved!
Rollins: GRR! My cunning plan, foiled! But I still have my +5 Briefcase of Smiting and my small technically skilled wrestlers. You’ll get yours, Cena! Or probably not.
Announcing team: What a great job by TBDOD. Here’s 45 minutes of commercials and a replay of what just happened!
+1 HAHAHAHAHAHAHA
+1, also I like how you summarized what they would/will take 35 minutes to do on an average RAW.
Facebooks fun as fuck, you can make dumb statuses and chat all your friends up. I don’t have a cell phone so except for the five or so people that’s saved on my house phone, I’ll usually just set shit up with my friends through Facebook. It really is more popular than you older people think.
Do non-menthol Kools even exist?
I didn’t think they’d pulled the same dumb shit Newports did and branched out beyond menthol…