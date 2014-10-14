You Won’t Be Able To Stop Watching Randy Orton Hurt Strangers In The Best Of ‘RKO Vines’

Monday’s episode of WWE Raw featured one of the best “from outta nowhere” Randy Orton finishes ever: a powerbomb tossed into an alley-oop RKO.
It was good timing for a cool RKO, too, as Orton’s finisher has suddenly become the Internet’s hottest Vine meme. You might’ve seen a few of them already, with people editing in a goofy Randy Orton to finish off pretty much anyone who’s fallen down on video. Thankfully @TheRkoVines has collected them all, and because I love you, scroll down to watch a few of my favorites.
Note: The melodramatic RKO calls make them so much better. Stick around for the one at the end to see him RKO a guy off the roof of a moving car.
That last one though!
I didn’t know this was a thing!!! Holy shit, I have tears in my eyes laughing so hard.
God dammit…internet…you win.
Superb.
This is one of the greatest things i’ve ever seen.
I lost my shit at work. Repeatedly.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen something more fantastic in my life.
Fucking hilarious shit. All of them great. Especially the poses kill me.
*are great. STUPID STUPID STUPID me.
God, I love Orton pose.
There are few things in wrestling that are as great as that pose. The other thing he does (now more regularly) that’s also great is where he clips his ear and demands crowd noise. I think that’s really awesome for some reason.
VINTAGE ORTON
Holy fucking shit, every single one of them nailed it on the head.
Beautiful. The one of him slithering under the slide is gold.
Say goodbye to productivity youtube.com/watch?v=1TQ1I6Ey5hc
Just found this one: [vine.co]
Aww, darn filter. vine.co/v/OqOKKTdY7VL
This is the dumbest thing I’ve seen on this site, and that’s saying something.
Not the dumbest thing on uproxx by a long, looooooong shot (that would be Kurp, probably), but this was pretty lame and not funny.
Wut.
Do you people hate jokes, fun, or both? You sound like you kick puppies and curse at sunsets and children playing.
ANother person who willingly had their sense of humour surgically removed? I JUST DON’T UNDERSTAND YOU KIDS THESE DAYS!
THese Vines are ridiculously hilarious, I’m losing my shit here and this poor schmuck can’t even guffaw, it’s a damn shame!
@907 I do all those things and love these.
I want….no I NEED one with the splits after it.
Any clip that features an Orton running animation just kills me.
These made my day!