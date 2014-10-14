You Won’t Be Able To Stop Watching Randy Orton Hurt Strangers In The Best Of ‘RKO Vines’

It was good timing for a cool RKO, too, as Orton’s finisher has suddenly become the Internet’s hottest Vine meme. You might’ve seen a few of them already, with people editing in a goofy Randy Orton to finish off pretty much anyone who’s fallen down on video. Thankfully @TheRkoVines has collected them all, and because I love you, scroll down to watch a few of my favorites.

Note: The melodramatic RKO calls make them so much better. Stick around for the one at the end to see him RKO a guy off the roof of a moving car.