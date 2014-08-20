You’ll Never Guess Who’s Getting A Title Shot Against Brock Lesnar At Night Of Champions

At SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar mauled John Cena to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. For once, John Cena’s sentence ended with a period instead of a comma. The booking possibilities were endless! Lesnar has so many fresh matchups waiting for him, and Cena needs time off to film movies.
So, who’s next?
Thanks to Triple H on Tuesday’s episode of WWE Main Event, now we know. Is it Roman Reigns? Will Sheamus use his pull as United States Champion — a technical “number one contender” position in the old days — to get his shot at Lesnar? Is Seth Rollins going to get brave and try to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase? Nope! Ladies and gentlemen, your Night of Champions challenger is none other than CESARO, a man with deep ties to Paul Heyman who has proven for the last two years that he’s nigh bulletproof in the ring. Cesaro’s planning to return to his “King of Swing” character that was getting such a groundswell of support around WrestleMania and challenge The Beast Incarnate as the only other man in WWE with supernatural strength. It’s gonna be great.
SIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIKE.
It’s JEEEEEEEEERN, CEEEEE-NAAAAAAA!
That’s right, folks, the one thing we said they shouldn’t do is the one thing they’re doing. They dropped their binkie and somebody has to pick it up and put it back in their mouth. John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night Of Champions. Oh, rappadoo.
And hey, you never know. SummerSlam was such a trope-buster that maybe Night Of Champions will be, too, and Cena will get wrecked again. The “Cena always wins” gag is still strong, so maybe they’re doing a rematch to definitively say NO, BROCK LESNAR CAN KILL HIM, CENA HAS NO CHANCE. That way we’ve got a good reason to write Cena out of the title picture for a while. Otherwise, why WOULDN’T Cena get the next shot? Lord loves a rematch clause.
No. No, it’s not that. Sorry, everybody.
Brandon, that bait & switch was masterfully done. I fucking hate you! You ripped out my hear, you monster.
ring bell, suplex, f5. match over and then have rollins cash in for the real main event.
Could see this happening. Or rather, hope this happens.
Certainly John Cena can’t overcome these odds
But they’re ODDS, JACK. That’s his whole thing, overcoming ODDS, JACK. ODDS. ODDS. ODDS.
[rips hair out, runs screaming into the night]
Well, you didn’t think those odds were gonna overcome themselves, did you?
Against Soviet Rusev, odds overcome John Cena.
#lolbrockconquers
Balls.
I suddenly have the urge to cancel my subscription.
Cena will learn from his mistakes, and just go for gut punches early on to disorient Brock. Brock learned from the first match you put on critical moves early on and stay on the offense. They can have their own Bayley/Sasha string of evolving matches, too. Don’t be too bleak.
Well, that was fun while it lasted.
Obligatory
gonna be over here sad Charlie Brown walking for the rest of the day
They are already advertising Live shows in my area for october with seth rollins vs. cena for the title. It is a forgone conclusion Cena wins with a rollins cash in . Brock’s reign on the top was short like leprechauns.
local advertising means nothing.
Maybe Seth will be the champ at that time?
My local advertising for the show last month said Cena was going to fight the Wyatts. Neither Cena nor the Wyatts even showed up.
Because Cena is the rap phenomenon
This’ll be an I Quit match because John Cena Never Gives Up (TM), right? And that’ll lead to a two hour version of the SummerSlam match where Lesnar just fucks him up for the duration, right? And then Brock puts in the Brock Lock for the final hour until Cena literally breaks in two, right?
Cena ain’t getting the title back. Not on a ‘B’ show, for sure. Right?
Cena becomes the champ of all champs at Night of Champions and the only reason they brought back Flair was to film the precise moment his enlarged heart breaks in two from gorilla position for the next season of Legends House.
I Imagine Lesnar wins…only after Cena gets a visual pin of course
Cenamunk is the best, jack!
As Brock has a limited amount of matches/appearances on his contract, I’m sure they are gonna have him drop the title. Seth cashes in. Ambrose beats him at Rumble. Reigns wins Rumble.
Wrestlemania: Ambrose v Reigns – Dawn of Justice.
Damn you Brandon, I actually believed the Cesaro bit…
AND FUCK YOU WWE, DON’T YOU DARE PUT THE TITLE BACK ON CENA.
He got DESTROYED by Lesnar while both were at 100%, Lesnar suffered no damage at all. It would make less then no sense if Cena could beat Lesnar at NoC all of a sudden.
Unless Cena is torn in half by Lesnar in that match, this is one of WWE’s biggest stupidest bookings of all time.
I know it doesn’t mean anything canon, but Super Cena was out last night for the Smackdown dark match. For FFS man, just keep off TV for more than a f’ing day to sell that beating… Maybe, you know, 16 days?
Sorry to be Pedantic Pete, but if he was on the Smackdown dark match, he WAS off TV.
If John Cena wins I’m canceling my subscription out of protest, nevermind I paid for six months.
I pay through PayPal. If Cena wins, I’ll just delete my PayPal account. Goodbye.
@Thad its pronounced “GURL, BYE.”
I bought it in June, I’ve still got 4 months left of this horseshit.
Acceptable outcomes:
1) Brock destroys Cena again to really build him up as an unstoppable force. Assuming they have some kind of plan to work their way out of “Our champion is literally immune to damage.”
2) Cena learns from the last match, comes in with a new game plan, gets in more offense, but still loses. It demonstrates that Brock is still the top dog but that he has weaknesses if you come at him the right way and it’s not “normal wrestling.”
Unacceptable outcomes that might just kill the Network: Pretty much everything else I can imagine. It would be too obvious even by WWE standards to put on an amazing Summerslam right before Network renewals and then as soon as those 6-month commitments are cashed, go right back to LolCenaWins.
I see number 2 happening, he makes the match a bit closer but Lesnar still wins easily while showing that he can be hurt.
I’d even be okay with a scenario where Cena says “he lost perspective” or something and this time takes Brock more seriously. Have him give a much better account of himself this time, lasting much longer in the match, and finally lose after it’s clear that he gave it his all. Kind of a “Rocky” type scenario where he ultimately loses, but leaves knowing he fought as well as he could.
what if cena wins via heel turn: grabs a chair, destroys brock (like brock did to show), then leaves the stf on for too long only to have malenko, finlay and co. come out to break it up–then he aa’s them all and he walks off with nikki bella.
at least we get a new john cena…which is something i want because, hell, we’re gonna be stuck with him at the top for another decade.
rappadooooooooooooooooooooo
I was hoping it was Val Venis :(
I knew we couldn’t have nice things.
This is why I didn’t renew yet.
They’re doing a bait and switch, getting everyone to commit for 6 months after Brock murdered Cena at Summerslam, then switching the title back to Cena after he beats Brock in 18 seconds (probably)
Hopefully we get some photoshop gags in the next few weeks, just to be sure that everyone knows Lesnar is not some sort of indomitable beast, so we can all have a good laugh at how easily Cena trucks him at NoC.
To quote Kathy Griffin in the classic, Shakes the Clown
*clears throat*
Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, hangin’ off the Cross, for Chrissake, God damn it, shit!
I think that this would break my fandom.
Someone needs to explain to them that nobody was excited to see Cena/Lesnar going in to SummerSlam and people are only calling the match a masterpiece because Brock absolutely annihilated Cena, destroying everything that we had been told was true about him. No one is interested in seeing a rematch where Cena knows what to expect and is able to go toe-to-toe with Lesnar, even if he *does* lose a second time.
I’m not even a huge anti-Cena guy, but even I know that having Cena vanish for a few months before eventually returning to challenge Brock again is, for lack of a better term, best for business.
whoa whoa whoa, I was very excited to see that match going into Summerslam
I was looking forward to the Summerslam match, too! *high five*
In other words the subscription re-ups and sign-ups were good enough so they just said “Fucking idiots! Normal service resumes!”, and it’s back to the permanent marker.
I am sad George Michael Bluth.
I was set to auto renew on Sunday. Cancelled auto renew. I will pay the 12.99 for 1 month and if Cena wins; see ya later subscription, hello streams
“If Cena Wins, We Cancel Our Subscription” signs need to be at NoC.
I saw this last night, and I immediately felt ill.
Is Brock going for the German suplex record in one match? How many would that be exactly?
Brandon, you….you got me. Hopes of a brighter wrestling world, RIP.
As long as Cena doesn’t go over, I think this makes some sense. Nobody else is really ready for that spot. Now I think that SHOULD present an opportunity to do something interesting, but I can’t get super upset about it.
Cena taking Brock to the limit and setting it up for Seth to cash on Brock could lead to a lot of interesting stuff. Maybe Seth tries to cash, Dean stops him, this makes Brock angry with HHH. I could get way behind Brock/Heyman as an evil that The Authority needs help to solve.
I know it’s easy to be cynical, but Mania and Summer Slam give me enough hope that I at least want to wait until the Bad Thing actually happens before losing my shit.
Ok, that’s a pretty good save. The Authority takes Plan C, but Heyman/Lesnar can’t be controlled the way others can, Authority wasn’t ready for it, and they need all the help they can get. The Authority needs to get their house in order and expel the Heyman menace. They can’t bring in Cena because he’s already failed to beat Lesnar twice — once brutally, once so close and still so far. They know that, for the good of the company, to do what’s truly best for business, they need to swallow their pride and enlist the help of the one true champion. WM31: Brock Lesnar vs Daniel Bryan.
Sort of what happend in the John Laurenitis storyline?
Also you guys and your love of Bryan. Makes me laugh.
I can’t post images, so someone that can, please post a picture of a person flipping a table over.
(╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻
Best I can do.
I gotchu
Brandon was dead on in the B&W of Raw this week, GET RID OF THE REMATCH CLAUSE
*crosses fingers* 17 suplex repeats.
If they really care more about having a champion on all the shows and who can kiss babies at house shows, then the move would be for Brock to only lose because he got too cocky and get caught with a flash three and then proceed to have him destroy Cena after the match followed by Rollins cashing in because Ambrose isn’t around to stop him anymore followed by a few months of Rollins-Cena.
This!
I am against having a part-time champion.
This.
Fuck that, fuck that, fuck that
Eat, Sleep, John Cena, Repeat
┻━┻ ︵ヽ(`Д´)ﾉ︵ ┻━┻
You knew Heyman’s over the top praise for Cena was going somewhere. Would be cool if Cena doesn’t want the match, but in the end its a setup for the authority to get the belt off Brock and get it on Rollins.
This absolutely freaking sucks. But I’d be lying if Dramatic Cenamunk didn’t make me laugh out loud.
AND HIS NAME IS JOHN CENA! RAPADOOOOOOOOOO! FIGHTING FOR THE TITLE AT SUUUPPPPEERRRSLAAAAMMMM
Now, granted, this would be an INCREDIBLE trope bust. I’m finding myself honestly stunned that people thought Lesnar would lose to Cena at Summerslam, all the signs were there that Cena HAD to lose (not in such amazing fashion, but still).
But a rematch situation? Could Cena just lose clean again? It would be AMAZING if he did. But unlike last Sunday, I will NOT be expecting that. Because times like this, I just know WWE too well.
Here’s an idea: John Cena strongly believes that Brock shouldn’t be allowed to be champion, but also isn’t sure he can beat him. What if, in a moment of weakness, Cena gets himself disqualified whaling on Brock with a chair and just sits back and watches Rollins cash in? Not calling for a heel turn, just a cowardly, heelish action than can blow up in his face when Triple H sends him to the back of the line anyways.
Rollins can brag about how he beat Lesnar and close out the year as champion, Cena can spend some time with Bo and Barrett and Rusev and whatever other young guys could benefit from time with him.
This is dynamic and interesting as hell, and does genuinely interest me more than ROMAN “REIGNS” OVER LESNAR AT WRASSLEMANIA, but it’s still lame for the story of Lesnar.
“Rollins can brag about how he beat Lesnar and close out the year as champion, Cena can spend some time with Bo and Barrett and Rusev and whatever other young guys could benefit from time with him.”
When was the last time spending time with Cena been good for any young guy?
Oh believe me, I would MUCH rather have Brock win here and disappear for like 5 months. But if we have to have the title around for the monthly rematches, might as well find a way for Rollins to benefit.
Cesaro and Punk worked, but not immediately. It’d probably be good for Bo to wrestle someone better than R-Truth, period.
Because Cena spending time with Barrett worked out so good last time!
the WWE doesn’t need to work that hard to sell the Network to adult wrestling nerds. There’s no way the outraged to the point of cancellation smark population exists in large enough numbers that WWE should be granting them any priority.
This just broke my heart. I was looking forward to at least a month Cena-free. How can they do this… AGAIN?
Brock better suplex this man 32 times. I’m not kidding. It’s the one thing Flair still has to be proud of and they wanna give it to John Cena who was given at least 12 undeserved reigns. WWE has been in a slump of original programming going, what? 10 years strong??? Apart from some CM Punk (who’s not coming back) stuff and Daniel Bryan stuff what have we really gotten? I’m not sure what audience there targeting specifically but 4-6 year olds don’t have 9.99…. I do. Do what makes me put down my phone and say “Holy Shit….what just happened?” And loljohncenawins is not it
I’ll never watch anything WWE related again if Cena uses Photoshop in this feud.
I’m telling you its only time till cena breaks out my avatar and goes LOLNERD
I hope it is an “I quit match”, and that it goes like this: 32 suplexes, 4 F5s, zero Cena offense, maybe a kimura, and at the end Cena yells “I quit, dear lord, i quit, please stop”.