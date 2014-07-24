Your First Look At John Cena’s Heel Character In ‘The Nest’ And Oh God, He Has Neck Tattoos

Pro Wrestling Editor
07.24.14 21 Comments

Earlier this month we told you about John Cena’s role in the upcoming film The Nest, wherein he’ll play a bad guy (gasp) who antagonizes Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at a house party.

If that scenario wasn’t weird enough on its own, an on-set photo with a fan has revealed Cena’s look for the film and hahaha holy crap you guys. John Cena with neck tattoos. John Cena with WRIST FLAMES. It is absolutely a Hollywood executive’s idea of what a scary gangbanger looks like. I can’t wait to see how hard Cena hits the affected accent while he’s in character.

Enjoy.

My extended thoughts:

