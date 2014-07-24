Your First Look At John Cena’s Heel Character In ‘The Nest’ And Oh God, He Has Neck Tattoos

Earlier this month we told you about John Cena’s role in the upcoming film The Nest, wherein he’ll play a bad guy (gasp) who antagonizes Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at a house party.
If that scenario wasn’t weird enough on its own, an on-set photo with a fan has revealed Cena’s look for the film and hahaha holy crap you guys. John Cena with neck tattoos. John Cena with WRIST FLAMES. It is absolutely a Hollywood executive’s idea of what a scary gangbanger looks like. I can’t wait to see how hard Cena hits the affected accent while he’s in character.
Enjoy.
My extended thoughts:
That Cenamunk will never, ever NOT be funny. I’ve watched it about 50 times since Lobsterdog posted it and I’ve laughed uncontrollably every time
Big ups to Lobsterdog…HILARIOUS
If he doesn’t end up AA’ing Poehler onto Fey, I’m going to quit life forever.
That gag will only work if he does it twice in the movie under slightly different circumstances.
I like the wrist flames look. I think the Human Torch should get those in the next Fantastic Four movie. Make his character more “edgy” AND they’d be relevant!
They won’t show up on his skin as well though … CUZ DAT BOY BE BLACK!!!
Ooh, I forgot that. I was still thinking of Chris Evans.
“Whether you like my neck tattoos or not, I still respect the fact that I’ll gut you… holmes.”
I think he should have gotten that smiling cat-skull tattooed over his real face, not on his neck. Now that would be hard-core.
SOMEONE DID IT! SOMEONE CENA’D THE MUNK BAH GAWD.
I think Hollywood Executives know EXACTLY what a gangbanger looks like. This just isn’t the type of movie to cast appropriately.
You’re trolling me with that headline.
If John Cena gets beaten at the end I’m calling bullshit.
Some of y’all boo my neck tats, some of y’all cheer my neck tats, and that’s ok.
“If this ever ends up on WWE TV, time to Photoshop myself with MORE TATS, JACK.”
Looks like Cena may have to reapply for his doctorate in thuganomics. RRRRRRRRRRRRAPIDOOOOOOOOOOOOO
The face on his neck is bigger than his actual face.
And more expressive.
Everybody keeps writing about some chipmunk? Cenamunk? I can’t see him.
I would pay cash money for him to play himself and just yell at the house party “Some of you like me, some of you don’t! ….And that’s OK…”
I thought that to play a bad guy, you had to be awful in real life. I don’t know what to believe in anymore.
Hope there’s no young, aspiring actors going to appear in this film… Cena gonna bury them!