Your Official 2014 With Spandex Holiday Gift Guide

Hey kiddos! It’s that time of year again. We’ve tricked and/or treated, given thanks, and not gotten trampled to death in a discount frenzy. Thoughts turn from “oh my god, I can’t believe I ate the whole thing,” to “oh my god, I can’t believe I have to buy presents.” We thought we’d try and help make it a little easier this year, and come up with an easy-to-share guide so you don’t end up getting that John Cena t-shirt that’s three sizes too big when all you really want is a baller Shinsuke Nakamura hoodie.

Click through for the Official 2014 With Spandex Holiday Gift Guide for where to buy the coolest wrestling stuff you’ll see this holiday season.