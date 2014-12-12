Your Official 2014 With Spandex Holiday Gift Guide

Hey kiddos! It’s that time of year again. We’ve tricked and/or treated, given thanks, and not gotten trampled to death in a discount frenzy. Thoughts turn from “oh my god, I can’t believe I ate the whole thing,” to “oh my god, I can’t believe I have to buy presents.” We thought we’d try and help make it a little easier this year, and come up with an easy-to-share guide so you don’t end up getting that John Cena t-shirt that’s three sizes too big when all you really want is a baller Shinsuke Nakamura hoodie.
Click through for the Official 2014 With Spandex Holiday Gift Guide for where to buy the coolest wrestling stuff you’ll see this holiday season.
Olde Wrestling?!?!?!?! WTF?!
I…I did not know that Olde Wrestling was a thing and now I need it SO BAD. That roster! Jervis Cottonbelly and Marion Fontaine! Gregory Irons’ mustache! Chuck Taylor as a moonshiner! Oh my glob…
Olde Wrestling actually has a discount going for all order this week. 15% off w/ HOLIDAYROAD as the code.
I have a framed watercolor painting of Daniel Bryan by Kyle Starks on my dresser because it’s the best and because I wanted to display pictures of the people I love.
So get that and Ricky Thunder along with Box Brown’s Andre biography (and also his Retrofit Comic that’s called “Number One.” The cover is of a restaurant called “Flair Diner” that serves chops. You know you want it). I just got the most recent Olde Wrestling in the mail and it is probably the best looking dvd case I’ve ever gotten. It’s a normal size dvd holder, but it’s cardboard and opens up and is covered in Box Brown artwork. It’s gorgeous and is somehow even better than the past dvd cases (which included a case designed to look like a box of prohibition liquor and another that was tied up with twine. TWINE.). Seriously, Danielle knows where the good stuff is and you should listen to her and buy it because it will make you happy.
(And if you’re looking for larger artwork, Danielle’s done some amazing paintings of masked wrestlers and superheroes.)
Fun fact that I didn’t pick up on until reading Number 2 and read some super-tiny print on the inside cover: It’s actually Number pronounced like “nummer,” i.e. “more numb.” The stories shined a little brighter with that bit of info.
More important thing: It’s worth reading, yes. Kyle Starks is awesome, and Olde Wrestling. Pretty much everything you said is true.
Numb-er makes so much sense. Box Brown’s great.
I haven’t seen Puroresu Shop before but I’m in love now. I’ve seen a few things on PWT, but this selection is much better.
I’m buying a bullet club shirt to gd dammned morrow
Might I also suggest a custom belt from Asteroid Belt Company. I got a $20 mini-belt last year that was really nice and clearly crafted with love and attention to detail, and he worked with me every step of the way to make sure I got just what I wanted!
Yeah! I haven’t gotten any, but the people who have love them. He also has some mini-belts for indie wrestlers. I know there’s a Kobald belt and I think he has a Dasher Hatfield one too (although that might still be in the design phase).
One of the nice things I like about smartmark is that they have a wishlish feature that you can share with people, so if there’s specific stuff you’re looking for, you can let them know what you want.
No love for Pro Wrestling Tees?