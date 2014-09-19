Your Official With Spandex WWE Night Of Champions 2014 Predictions

WWE Night Of Champions 2014 airs this Sunday, September 21, live on the WWE Network. It’s the SECOND BIGGEST PARTY OF THE SUMMER. Biggest party of the early Autumn? “One of several unremarkable parties happening between SummerSlam and the Royal Rumble?” There we go. Here’s what we think will happen on the show. We are experts.
Your complete WWE Night Of Champions 2014 card:
1. WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. John Cena
2. WWE United States Championship Match: Sheamus (c) vs. Cesaro
3. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. The Miz
4. Triple Threat Match for the Divas Championship: Paige (c) vs. AJ Lee vs. Nikki Bella
5. Mark Henry vs. Rusev
6. WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. Gold and Stardust
7. Chris Jericho vs. Randy Orton
8. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins
And now, our staff predictions:
Oh man, you can kind of make a case for AJ being a female CM Punk (in comparison to the rest of the Diva’s), but in no way is Nikki a female John Cena just because they’re sleeping together. I may not like Cena Nikki is practically useless. They’re kept the Diva’s title away from Total Divas to this point, and I hope they continue to do so.
Agreed on Nikki not being Cena. Neither of The Bellas are really anything like their significant others other than superficially.
That said, I like the idea of giving up the Divas Belt to the Total Divas in exchange for giving us a Woman’s Title division with AJ and the NXT girls. Let Brie and Eva or whoever have sexy catfights, I want Paige and Charlotte and AJ and Bayley doing top rope dives and putting each other through tables.
Limited move sets, poor in-ring execution, artificial/enhanced physical appearances, dumb baseball hats…. brown hair.
Yeah, they’re nothing alike.
Zing!
You forgot their formidable chests.
She’s totally Cena — baseball caps, wrestles in sneakers, jacked up, matches full of goofy strong guy (girl) spots, projects constant low-level superiority, can’t do a dropkick. Tell me I’m wrong.
@Nate Birch Fucking John Cena doesn’t make one John Cena. Cena may be corny as all get out, but he is still capable of putting on the occasional 5 star match. Nikki has improved tremendously in the ring over the past year, but all that improvement did was take her from being a flaming tire fire in the ring to being a slightly better than average WWE Diva.
What I would like to happen: Brock wins, Cesaro wins( new champ ), Ziggler wins but then begins a feud with Sandow for the I.C belt, Paige wins, Mark Henry wins, Dust brothers win ( new champs ) – they can make the tag division more exciting.
I predict Rollins wins with the help of the Authority. Jericho wins and Randy blames the Authority for the lose.
Sheamus has done a fat pile of nothing with the title, it’s time for something new.
When is the last time anyone has done anything with the US Title? Anything.
Ambrose made it look cool when he walked down for his trios matches.
Late but the last time anyone has done anything with the US Title was, in my estimation, after August 2012. You know…when Antonio Cesaro won his first singles title in the WWE…and became the 8th(?) longest reigning US champion ever (until Dean dropped him to 9th(?))
Ziggler-Miz ends with a Mizdow pin. He claims the win and the belt and goes on to feud with Miz over the IC belt, hopefully for not very long because that will get tiresome reeeeal quick.
The Miz isn’t going to accomplish anything with the Intercontinental Championship besides one funny sight gag of him wearing the belt and Sandow wearing a toy version.
In fairness, that sight gag is totally worth the title change. I mean, what exactly is the belt doing for Ziggler?
Maybe Charlotte can bring the Women’s Championship to Raw, and the good wrestlers can worry about that?
No. No! NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! Don’t listen to him, Charlotte. Don’t ever come up to the main roster. You will be ruined. Stay on NXT forever and ever and ever.
Cherish it. You’ve got to cherish it!
[www.youtube.com]
So fan comments about “R-Niggler” get (rightfully) shit on, but With Spandex staffers can call Woods, Kofi, and Big E “The Three Anegroes” ? Interesting.
David (who made the comment) is black.
Isn’t “Three Anegroes” some kind of a podcast thing?
Probably because Niggler plays off n*gger which is obviously a racial slur and Anegroes plays off of negro which isn’t offensive at all (it’s not a term people use anymore but it’s not a slur. In fact most people use it as the censored version of the N word. “negro please” etc)
Honestly the “Three Anegros” sounds cheeky and fun. “R-Niggler” is just cruel and tragic.
It’s because fuck you they’re feminists/
Whats the point of 8 people posting predictions when you all say the same thing and basically make the same horrible jokes?
Jorts Jefferson as the new name for Cena? Change Approved!!!!
I’d rather have Cena win clean than be cheated out of a win. The clean win is at least WWE honestly telling me that their show isn’t for me. Having Brock win dirtily is half-assed garbage masquerading as what I want. Cena losing cleanly is the only way for Brock to be able to pass the ball to Reigns or anyone else successfully, otherwise jerks like me will point out during Reigns’ Wrestlemania win that Cena had Brock beat in September if it wasn’t for Paul/Undertaker/Gobbledy-Gooker interfering.
Nathan, I’ll tell you why Dolph has the IC Title: because a lot of people like him and he can have a good to great match with nearly anyone. I’m liking Hollywood Miz and Damien Mizdow a lot, but if the IC Title is to ever regain its prestige, as the “wrestlers title”, it needs to be on guys like Dolph, not admitingly great goofballs like Miz. Miz can be an entertaining blowhard without it, let Dolph tear it up with douchebag jerkface Tyson Kidd or US Champ Cesaro or a debuting NXT guy (Zayn, Neville, Hideo, tell me you wouldn’t rather see thses guys vs Dolph rather than Miz or Sandow).
I’m surprised Dolph and Tyson haven’t wrestled each other on any main roster show yet. They did however have some matches against each in FCW 6 years ago and some house show matches in Canada two years ago when Dolph was Mr MITB.
I think we’re all winners when AJ vs. Paige turns into the “Requiem for a Dream” ending.
Why would you want their arms to be cut off?
Yea, be careful what you wish for, because you Vince will give them both shock therapy on live TV instead of the ass to ass thing.
Ehh, when it comes to this company, I wouldn’t be so sure.
It could be the most beautiful thing we’ve ever seen, but they’d find a way to make it horrible.
Can AJ and Paige keep flipping the title between each other until AJ is the first 75 time champ in wrestling history?
Think Lawler’s got her beat on that.
168. The number of titles Lawler has held in his career. Wow.
Also the number of sexual harrassment suits that have been leveled against him.
Well done, @JohnnySlider
*bows*
Well, then they can go until she’s the first 169 time champ!.
Jorts Jefferson? Jessica, please consider bearing my children.
Here’s how I see it: Cena is going to be a 17 time World Champion at this Wrestlemania or Wrestlemania 32. Lets get this shit over with and have him win at NOC, lose the title and then win it again at Mania. At least if he wins it this ‘Mania, Daniel Bryan isn’t really in the picture yet, so it’ll be excusable. We can move on with our lives, etc.
Cena/Lesnar: I predict Cena will get more offense this time. Lesnar will retain since the Big Show is rumored to be feuding with Lesnar for the WWE title next.
Sheamus/Cesaro: This is the match I’m looking forward to the most. A big hoss fight between my fellow European men in Sheamus and Cesaro. Since Sheamus hasn’t done anything with the US title for months, I think Cesaro will win the US title for the second time, as long as they don’t have the poor guy yodel this time.
Ziggler/MIz: Ziggler will retain the IC title against Miz after R Ziggler takes out Mizdow.
Paige/AJ/Nikki: Brie will cost Nikki the match and Paige will retain the Divas title after pinning or making AJ or Nikki tap out.
Henry/Rusev: Since Rusev has been rumored to feud with Cena the last couple months I think Rusev will find a way to put down the World’s Strongest Man.
Usos/Dusts: This is a hard one. The Dusts could beat The Usos for the Tag tiles and retrieve the Cosmic key or The Usos will find a way to sneak a win whether Jey is still injured or not, but I’ll lean towards the Dusts.
Jericho/Orton: Jericho will beat Orton at NOC and then Orton will beat Jericho on Raw in a rematch and Jericho takes another break and goes to Fozzy, shades of the Jericho/Ziggler feud from two years ago where Jericho beat Ziggler at Summerslam and Ziggler beat Jericho on Raw and Jericho took a break and went to Fozzy.
Reigns/Rollins Reigns could beat Rollins with a SPEAR SPEAR SPEAR! Or Rollins could get some help from Orton and Corporate Kane and pins Reigns but for now I’ll predict Reigns and Ambrose makes his grand annual return and seeks revenge on Rollins.
1. Lesnar v.Cena: I’d say Lesnar after the way he so eloquently dusted off Cena the first time, but Cena’s been built by the WWE as this superhero who has to get his win back always. Spider-Man can’t take an ass whopping from Doc Ock, and skulk back to his apartment never to be heard from again. I think that’s how WWE’s always tried to build Cena, then he got super stale.
Anyway, CENAWINSLOL
2. Sheamus v. Cesaro: Sheamus has done absolutely nothing with the US title since beating Ambrose for it. I mean, Ambrose did less with it, but he showed up a lot more than Sheamus did, so it was kind of still around. I’ll guess Cesaro because it’s not like it really matters.
3. Ziggler v. Miz – The Battle for Cleveland part 11: Ziggler likewise hasn’t done much with the intercontinental title, and it matches Miz’s jacket, so Miz.
4. Paige v. AJ v. Nikki: As much as I’d love for Paige and AJ to play keep-away with it forever, it literally would make no sense for Nikki to have betrayed Brie to suck up to Stephanie to get the title shot if she lost. So, sadly I’ll have to say Nikki.
5. Mark Henry v. Rusev: I said this at SummerSlam that Jack swagger would have been the best choice, well I’m saying that again. Mark Henry is the best choice for Rusev to lose too. Mark Henry’s an olympian who came up short in the actual olympics and is looking for redemption, he’s going to o anything he can to win one for the US. I really, really can’t see Rusev winning here.
6. Uso v. GolStar Productions: The Usos winning would be boring, and Gold and stardust would be exciting and new. So, The Usos retain.
7. Chris Jericho v. Randy Orton: I honestly like both, but if Jericho’s leaving and Orton could use a strong win.
8. Seth Rollins v. Roman Reigns: This one could go either way. Reigns is their next big superstar they want to push to the moon (which would be fine if he learned a few more moves) but Rollins is the Money in the Bank winner, and something has to come of that, right? So, I’m going to assume Ambrose comes through the ring and pulls Rollins AND Reigns into hell. Rollins for obvious reasons, and Reigns because he completely abandoned him when he needed him.
Jericho vs Orton : Orton DEFINITELY punts Jericho to oblivion. And good riddance, too.
Reigns vs Rollins: Reigns wins, but let’s be honest here, what would it prove if Rollins won? That he shouldn’t have won? Besides, I don’t think Rollins would be hurt at all by a loss here. He can take his heat back by attempting an attack after the match or something which then leads to the save by Ambrose.
Usos vs Goldust and Stardust (I won’t call them that other shit): Goldust and Stardust should TOTALLY win this match. The Usos chasing after the Dust Bros. is what’s best for business, especially if that business includes letting them Dust brothers get all creatively vicious with the Usos. They seriously need to do something really dastardly and evil and if they win they get that chance in a better fashion than if they lose and then repeat the process all over again (or get lost in the shuffle). And I might be the only one, and maybe I wanted it in the past, but I definitely do not want to see the Dust Bros. feud against one another. Not yet, and not for a while.
AJ vs Paige vs Nikki: Nikki wins, obviously, but I really don’t think she should. I think Paige should retain. If anyone but Nikki wins, then here’s what I expect to happen: Both Paige and AJ will pin Nikki at the same time, leading to them being co-champions like Lay-Cool, except instead of real friendship its by an unfortunate circumstance.
Henry vs Rusev: Rusev should win and he probably will win. But I have a fear that the WWE is going to swerve us and have Henry win and then that’ll be the end of it. Which could be for the best, especially if they immediately downplay the whole nationalism thing. I always cringe when patriotism and wrestling are combined in jingoistic manner lacking any irony or nostalgic appeal. But hey, I hope Rusev wins and I hope then he goes on to feud with Roman Reigns because they both could benefit from it, and they most definitely wouldn’t need any of the patriotism stuff for it. They already have beef, and it can be about who’s the strongest/most powerful (which, I guess could’ve been the only reason for Henry and Rusev to feud but whatever). Speaking of swerves, though…
Cena vs Lesnar: Lesnar should win. Of course he should win. This match is a great example of one of “the things I fear” about pro wrestling, in that I fear that the WWE pays attention to the fact that everyone thinks Lesnar should win, so then Cena wins, but then they notice that everyone also thinks Cena will probably win, so then they opt to have Lesnar retain, but then Cena, himself, argues why he thinks his character should win, and Kevin Dunn and Vinny Mac both nod in agreement. Of course, that’s a paranoid thought, but I ain’t denying it.
What I think should happen if Lesnar can’t win clean again, is that The Undertaker interferes and, both, tombstones and chokeslams Cena straight to hell and gives Lesnar the victory. Because only someone who has beaten Taker on the big stage should be able to say they’re better than him, and that person is the 1 in 21 in 1. Not Cena. And there wouldn’t be any allegiance between Lesnar and The Undertaker, since this is strictly between Taker and the trash-talkin’ Cena. Plus, they (Sting) want to find a way to have Sting involved in something, and this could be it. But yeah Cena wins.
And, I forgot Sheamus vs Cesaro! I think Sheamus should retain, because Cesaro does NOT need that ticket to wasteland oblivion right now. He needs something else, which leads me to this: Double-turn. Sheamus turns heel and Cesaro face. So if Sheamus retains under these circumstances, then we got dynamite here.
I’m predicting LolCenaWins, then Brock hulks out and rips Cena in half. Then Seth Rollins runs in, cashes in the briefcase, and pins Cena’s corpse for the title.
The next Monday night, HHH assures us that Cena’s corpse is cashing in his rematch clause for the next PPV. In said match, Dean Ambrose interferes, knocks Rollins out, and places Cena’s now rotting corpse on top of Rollins for the pin. Cena’s corpse beats Ric Flair’s record. Brapadoo, folks. Brapadoo.
The 10 things in this PPV I actually care about:
No. 10 — Sandow aping Miz. It’s hysterical.
No. 9 through No. 1 — Ambrose returning.
If I didn’t think Ambrose was coming back, I might skip this PPV entirely.
Still not convinced that Burnsy and Birch like pro wrestling at all.
You don’t have to know who Sami Zayn or Misawa are or write an article a day to like pro wrestling. Burnsy and Burch say they like it, they like it. I mean, it’s not like they’re Vince Mancini, who thinks wrestling is beyond dumb and unenjoyable.
Nah, I’m guessing they both like wrestling and it’s just that Burnsy just isn’t that much into the modern stuff while Nate just fails to make sense often times.
Brie Bella is going to win the Divas title via twin magic. Yes, this will prove that everything Nikki is saying about her is true (or, at least, provide an example of the exact same shit Nikki is saying she did as a kid). But Brie will still be the face and Nikki the heel because WWE
Rollins avoids a Superman punch forcing Reigns to break a car window. Repeat for the other hand. Win by TKO.
What I want to happen
1. WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. John Cena
Brock earns a hard fought win. He goes to beat the hell out Cena and out of nowhere takes a RKO from Orton. He says he doesn’t care about Cena, he just wants rematch for the title. I know it will be Show that more than likely saves Cena, but I think the Viper needs to be rejuvenated.
2. WWE United States Championship Match: Sheamus (c) vs. Cesaro
Maggle wins a classic brawl. Cesaro looks awesome in defeat.
3. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. The Miz
Ziggler wins. Miz doesn’t need to taint another belt.
4. Triple Threat Match for the Divas Championship: Paige (c) vs. AJ Lee vs. Nikki Bella
Paige should keep the belt, but the total diva will win the diva title
5. Mark Henry vs. Rusev
Rusev wins and goes on to feud with Bray or Reigns.
6. WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. Gold and Stardust
7. Chris Jericho vs. Randy Orton
Hard fought match that Jericho wins. HHH kicks Orton out of the Authority crew and tells him he will never get another title shot.
8. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins
Dean.
I don’t care much about anything on this card. I hope Brock retains decisively, and not due to
Authority Shenanigans™. The story needs to be that Cena can’t beat Lesnar.
I am also here for a special guest appearance by Dean Ambrose. Bonus points if he has cinder block dust on his shirt.
Believe.
WWE probably already forgot that they teased it, but Mizdow should totally steal the title, and turn this into a threeway-feud. Dolph gets to be the babyface fighting for his dream instead of turning back into douchebag champion, Miz and Sandow can chew scenery like crazy, and you could even have R-Truth get involved as it SHOCKINGLY turns out that he’d rather be champ himself than just Ziggler’s lackey.
Now that Roman Reigns will not be competing at NOC tomorrow night, I predict Dean Ambrose will return and beat Seth Rollins.
I had no idea Brie wasn’t in the divas title match. I’m guessing she costs her sister the match furthering the feud. Paige wins.
I need Paige to retain more than I need Brock to.