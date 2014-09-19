Your Official With Spandex WWE Night Of Champions 2014 Predictions

#WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
09.19.14 55 Comments
WWE Night Of Champions 2014 airs this Sunday, September 21, live on the WWE Network. It’s the SECOND BIGGEST PARTY OF THE SUMMER. Biggest party of the early Autumn? “One of several unremarkable parties happening between SummerSlam and the Royal Rumble?” There we go. Here’s what we think will happen on the show. We are experts.

Your complete WWE Night Of Champions 2014 card:

1. WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. John Cena

2. WWE United States Championship Match: Sheamus (c) vs. Cesaro

3. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. The Miz

4. Triple Threat Match for the Divas Championship: Paige (c) vs. AJ Lee vs. Nikki Bella

5. Mark Henry vs. Rusev

6. WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. Gold and Stardust

7. Chris Jericho vs. Randy Orton

8. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

And now, our staff predictions:

